8 most used Fortnite skins of Chapter 3 Season 3 ranked

To make money in Fortnite, Epic banks on its fantastic collection of cosmetics to get the job done. There's something for everyone in-game, with over a thousand skins to choose from. While most may not be available for purchase immediately, they rotate into the item shop occasionally.

On that note, with Chapter 3 Season 3 ending in two days, it's time to look at the most used skins this season. While there might be some disagreement about these being the best skins, data doesn't lie regarding such things.

These Fortnite skins are the most used in Chapter 3 Season 3

1) Son Goku

Added to Fortnite as part of the Dragon Ball Super collaboration, Son Goku is currently used by 2.91% of the playerbase. Given his popularity within the franchise, it's no surprise that he's the most used skin in Chapter 3 Season 3.

This skin is currently unavailable, but given how well the collaboration was received, it might return sooner or later. With the season about to end, this is the last chance for players to don the Son Goku skin and perform a Kamehameha upon their opponents.

2) Evie

At the start of 2022, many survey skins were leaked online. Among the skins, Evie was present. Although it was not known then whether or not she would make it in-game, she did become an instant hit.

Fast forward to Chapter 3 Season 3, and she's the second-most-used skin in-game, with 2.49% of players donning the cosmetic into battle. Given the amount of fan art surrounding this cosmetic, she's also bound to stay popular next season.

3) Adira

Adira is another survey skin that was leaked online a while ago. While the concept art looks good, it pales in comparison to the actual skin that's now in-game. Despite being a battle pass exclusive, she's currently the third most popular skin, with 2.03% of the player base using her in battle.

What makes this skin incredible are the other cosmetics that come with the set. Dragon Rune Lance and Articulated Blade Wing have been fan favorites this season.

4) Snap

To see Snap in the fourth position on the list with 1.8% of players using him this season is rather surprising. Given the amount of backlash Epic received for this skin, one would expect to see this cosmetic item ranked last on any list.

That being said, Snap was a good idea, but the execution could have been a lot better to some extent. Despite the skin being used by so many players, the general assumption that the cosmetic looks lazy hasn't changed since the start of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

5) Stormfarer

Stormfarer gives off OG vibes. If the skin were added to Fortnite in Chapter 2, he would have fit perfectly with the theme. That said, 1.74% of the player base has been using him as a staple skin this season.

While many claim him to be a reskin, his superstyles have cemented his individuality in-game. Although he doesn't fit into the Vibin theme, he's undoubtedly popular in his own right.

6) Sabina

Given her in-game description, it's safe to assume that Sabina is no pushover. With nowhere else to go, her appearance on the island is more about choice than chance. That said, 1.52% of Fortnite's players use her for their matches. With numerous styles to choose from, she keeps things classy.

When this skin was first leaked from the survey, it was thought that she would become a summer-themed outfit. The community was taken by surprise when she was instead added to the battle pass.

7) Aura

Regarding popular OG skins, Aura is known to most players in-game. Despite being introduced to Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 8, it's not uncommon to run into a fellow looper donning the skin. In fact, in every season, somehow or the other, the skin ranks high on the most used list.

To back up these claims, based on the data, it can be seen that 1.42% of the player base have used Aura in Chapter 3 Season 3. Being priced at 800 V-Bucks and having three different styles has helped cement her popularity in the metaverse.

8) Darth Vader

After the initial leak on 4Chan pointed to the possibility of having Darth Vader featured in the battle pass, the excitement was surreal. Having the original Dark Lord in Fortnite would be a dream come true and as fate would have it, it did.

Coming in at the number eight position, Darth Vader's skin has been used by 1.32% of players this season. With Disney pumping out more and more content related to Star Wars, skins from the franchise are expected to regain their popularity soon.

Note: The skins have been ranked according to the data obtained from fortniteitem.io

