8 vaulted Fortnite weapons that would be a perfect fit in Chapter 3 Season 3

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 has finally arrived and it's been quite a success so far. Despite the entire map flipping prior to Chapter 3 Season 1, this season might be the most different in recent memory. Despite a major war brewing and boiling over for several seasons, the map is largely undamaged.

As always, a brand new season introduces a new loot pool. Some good weapons from last season, like the MK-Seven Assault Rifle and the Drum Shotgun, are no longer around. However, some of the game's vaulted weapons would make great additions to this season.

Weapons that should be unvaulted for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

8) Semi-Auto Sniper Rifle

With sniper rifles being recently nerfed, it's the perfect time to add the Semi-Auto back into the game. Since nothing, not even a headshot with the Heavy Sniper Rifle (198 damage), will kill a full health and shield player, shooters should at least be allowed to fire multiple shots in rapid succession.

The Semi-Auto would be a perfect second sniper for this season.

7) Tactical SMG

Tactical SMG (Image via Epic Games)

It is well known that the Tactical SMG is one of the oldest guns in the game. With the current map having nods to several older locations, now is certainly the perfect time to add this weapon back into the pool. Additionally, there haven't been too many SMGs in recent Fortnite seasons, so this would help that tremendously.

6) MK-Seven Assault Rifle

Fortnite @FortniteGame You (and your bars) have decided!



The MK-Seven AR is the preferred weapon to stay on the Island. You (and your bars) have decided! The MK-Seven AR is the preferred weapon to stay on the Island. https://t.co/EwOWCiGyA3

While it makes perfect sense to vault the MK-Seven Assault Rifle, with the Seven winning the war and no longer fighting for the island, their absence on the map has certainly been noted by the community. Although The Seven no longer needs to provide weapons to loopers, it was just such a good weapon that it should have stayed, considering it was one of the best assault rifles in Fortnite history.

5) Heavy Shotgun

fnbr.co @FortniteDaily



"The Heavy Shotgun has returned with a new kick - take down enemies with a powerful single slug shot! " #Fortnite News Update: Heavy Shotgun"The Heavy Shotgun has returned with a new kick - take down enemies with a powerful single slug shot! " #Fortnite News Update: Heavy Shotgun"The Heavy Shotgun has returned with a new kick - take down enemies with a powerful single slug shot! " https://t.co/brOscJ454L

The Heavy Shotgun remains to this day the best shotgun the game has ever had. It perfectly balances the damage of the pump and the firing rate of the tactical. It was such a good weapon that it has been vaulted for a long time. It's well past time to let loopers, especially new ones who may not have used it before, get their hands on it.

4) SCAR

Interestingly, the Fortnite SCAR is still vaulted, even after the recent event of Collision. Players who played during the event got SCARS to shoot with, so it makes very little sense as to why they weren't unvaulted. However, this might be all be a part of Epic Games' plans. If there's a weapon on this list that is likely to return this season, it's most likely the SCAR.

3) Pump Shotgun

The Pump Shotgun has probably been featured on every list like this one since it was vaulted. It was a huge fan favorite that Epic Games has chosen to keep locked away. Every season, players hope that it will be unvaulted. While it might be unlikely, that certainly hasn't stopped them from asking. Hopefully, Chapter 3 Season 3 hears their cries. The current Striker Pump is not that great, so the original Pump would likely have to replace that.

2) Hand Cannon

Hand Cannons have been missing from the game for quite some time now. They remain a fan favorite as many gamers used them in place of a shotgun. Right now, the only gun in the game that uses heavy ammo is the Heavy Sniper Rifle, so Fortnite definitely needs a second weapon for it and the Hand Cannon fits that bill perfectly.

1) Lightsabers

Yes, the entire community is aware that lightsabers were a part of Fortnite very recently. Normally, that means it will be several years before they make a return. However, the Darth Vader skin is in the Battle Pass and was shown in the trailer throwing a red Lightsaber. It's clearly not his pickaxe, so Epic must be planning to add Lightsabers back, which would certainly be a smart move from their side.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far