8 ways Fortnite copied other games (& did a better job)

Fortnite knows how to steal like an artist. Over the years, lots of new mechanics and features have been added to the game.

While many of them are original ideas, others have been borrowed from other popular games. Many of the title's most popular features have originated outside it.

Although the game has taken inspiration from many 'already available' features from different video game franchises, the developers have put in an effort to tweak them and make them appropriate for the game. There have been instances where these 'inspired' features outperformed the original ones.

Since there is a superfluity of video games, it is plausible that many of them will have the same features. As Fortnite is popular, it is often called out for 'stealing.'

Impostors, Supply Drops, and other items Fortnite borrowed from video games

1) Spider-Man's Mythic web shooter

Web shooters are probably one of the best Mythics to date. Not many players know that the Mythic was borrowed from Marvel's Avengers video game.

Both titles have the same mechanics, but Fortnite emulates them better. The swing and transition are smoother than Marvel's version, rendering a better performance.

When launched, the web shooters immediately became a fan favorite.

2) Impostors

This was Fortnite's take on the popular game Among Us. Impostors follows the same gameplay as the popular game. The only thing that differs is the storyline and its setting.

The LTM has been the epicenter of allegations in the past. Fans of Among Us were quick to deem Impostors as a ripoff.

The game mode also caused friction between the two organizations, which impacted the eventual Among Us collab. The LTM has now been vaulted.

3) Gold Bars

Fortnite Chapter 2 introduced an all-new in-game currency system: Gold Bars. Loopers could use them to upgrade weapons, hire NPCs, and do much more around the map. This feature was borrowed from another popular game in the vertical, Call of Duty: Warzone.

In Warzone, users can collect cash from loot chests and spend it on things like upgrading weapons and reviving teammates. This building shooter title also borrowed the bounty feature from Warzone.

4) Supply drops

Supply drops are a quintessential part of Fortnite. However, they weren't always present in the game. This feature takes inspiration from other battle royale games like PUBG.

Once a highly sought-after item, the supply drop is losing its charm, as gamers no longer go scouting for drops. In-game currency and features like upgrade benches have somewhat subverted the supply drop's popularity.

5) Radio

Players have not always been able to drive vehicles in Fortnite, let alone listen to the radio. Once cars became driveable, the developers wanted to add something to make them more attractive.

Enter Icon Radio. Inspired by the success of the radio in the Grand Theft Auto (GTA) franchise, the developers quickly introduced the feature in the game.

Icon Radio has become an integral part of the car driving experience in the game and has opened up a new avenue for collaborations.

6) Reboot van

Apex Legends is hands down a top game that the developers have taken a lot of inspiration from. When this game introduced the ability to reboot injured teammates, it was quickly reproduced in Fortnite.

The title introduced reboot vans, but it doesn't end here. It has also borrowed the trios game mode and vaults from Apex Legends.

The ping system that has become necessary in the title was also borrowed from Apex.

7) Creative mode

The Creative mode has become as popular as the Battle Royale mode and now amounts to almost 50% of the game's traffic. Introduced in 2018, it takes inspiration from Minecraft's creative mode.

Modeled after the sandbox game, Creative is very similar to Minecraft. However, it differs in terms of deployable mechanics and items in the gallery. Both game modes are among the top sandbox offerings in the world.

8) Tornadoes

The addition of tornadoes in Fortnite was met with angst from the gaming community, and the developers were soon deemed shameless. In November 2021, Battlefield 2042 was released, featuring a tornado.

Epic Games was quick to borrow it and, a month later, rolled out the new tornado mechanics in the title. Ever since, tornadoes have been the bane of campers' lives.

