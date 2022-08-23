Once an in-game item, but now reduced to fixtures on the map, there are over 80 campfires in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. For newbies, they may merely seem esthetic in nature, but for veterans of the metaverse, the importance of a good campfire cannot be underestimated.

These miniature bastions of healing provide loopers with HP in exchange for some wood. When wood has been added, they provide healing worth 4 HP per second. This is made even better in the Zero Build mode, as no wood is needed. After burning bright for 25 seconds, they extinguish themselves.

In this timeframe, loopers can regenerate their entire HP pool and even heal their vehicles. It goes without saying that knowing where to find campfires in-game is vital. Here are the locations of all the campfires in Chapter 3 Season 3.

All campfire locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

To make things easier to remember, it's best to divide the island map based on the four biomes: grass, snow, desert, and alien terrain.

Alien terrain

The alien terrain has the least number of campfires on the island, seven to be precise. Due to the limited number of campfire spots, finding one won't be particularly easy. Nevertheless, here are their locations:

Northwest and east of Greasy Grove.

Southeast of Greasy Grove at Overtaken Outpost.

West and southwest of Reality Falls at Hench Hut, Groovy Grove, Scratch Pad, and Beach Bash.

Campfires in the alien biome (Image via Fortnite.GG)

For those in need of a campfire in this region, going west of Reality Falls is the best option. Three campfires can be located a short distance westward.

Snow biome

Moving on to the snow biome, the region has about ten campfires. Here are the locations:

South, west, and far east of Rave Cave.

Logjam Lotus.

Shell Or High Water.

Lonesome Watchpost.

Shifty Shafts.

Campfires in the snow biome (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Since the region is rather rugged and rough in terms of terrain, getting to a campfire in time may not be easy. Furthermore, with them being so spread out, it's better to rotate to the alien or grass biome to heal.

Grass biome

Coming to the grassy or grass biomes that cover about 50% of the map, campfires can be found in abundance in every nook and cranny. Here are their locations:

Area surrounding Loot Lake.

Tilted Towers.

Shuffled Shrines.

Sanctuary.

Lazy Lagoon.

North of Ocean Outpost.

South of Sleepy Sound.

In and around Coney Crossroads.

Campfires in the grass biome (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Given the number of campfires in the grass biome, finding a few during each match will not be a problem. All players have to do is keep their eyes open and look for POI's that have campsite characteristics.

Desert biome

When it comes to the campfires in Fortnite's desert biome, there's a weird pattern at work. Most of them are located on the outskirts of the region. Here are their locations:

Synapse Station.

Rocky Reels.

In and around Condo Canyon.

Chateau Bob.

Campfires in the desert biome (Image via Fortnite.GG)

For some odd reason, there are no campfires next to Chonker's Speedway. Then again, given the number of Coolers that can be found in the area, there's no need for a toasty flame to heal up.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Danyal Arabi