Fortnite to permanently keep snow on the Chapter 3 Season 1 map

At the start of Fortnite Chapter 3, the snow was stated to melt and remove the snowy biome altogether. This would reflect the seasonal change in real life, and the entire map would eventually feature only a desert and grassland biome.

This made the community anxious, as not having a snowy biome would seem rather odd. Given that Chapter Season 8 had snowy peaks on the southeastern edge of the map, not having any snow would be a letdown.

HYPEX @HYPEX Epic changed the snow to stop melting at this stage in 19.10, looks like they listened and the snow is staying.. I have no idea if it was intended but the snow won't melt anymore after this! Epic changed the snow to stop melting at this stage in 19.10, looks like they listened and the snow is staying.. I have no idea if it was intended but the snow won't melt anymore after this! https://t.co/AlekqAIq7k

However, according to a recent tweet from HYPEX, it would seem that Epic Games has stopped the remaining snow from melting. This means that the map will have a dedicated snow biome for players to enjoy for the foreseeable future.

Why did Epic Games stop the snow from melting in Fortnite Chapter 3?

According to data miners, Epic Games decided to stop the snow from melting at the community's request. Given that Loopers loved the snowy island, not having a snowy biome would take away from the diversity of the map.

Rather than having three unique biomes, players would be left with two. Additionally, it feels unnatural to start on a new map with 3/4s of it covered in snow, only to have it all removed.

FNAssist - News & Leaks @FN_Assist @HYPEX Perfection! Knew they must've changed it for a reason, great to see Epic heard everyone wanted some of it to stay! @HYPEX Perfection! Knew they must've changed it for a reason, great to see Epic heard everyone wanted some of it to stay!

However, while the community's opinions matter, stopping all of the snow from melting is likely due to an in-game event or story development. With the Imagined Order sending troops to the island, perhaps it may have something to do with them. Nevertheless, it's too soon to tell.

Which named locations and landmarks will remain covered in snow?

Although the snowy region of the map will only cover the southeastern part of the island, there are a lot of locations that will be snow-bound. Here is the list.

Snow-covered landmarks:

Seven Outpost V

Pinnacle Peak

Behemoth Bridge

Western edge of Lonesome Watchpost

Shell or High Water

Washout Wharf

Choppin' Chateau

Seven Outpost II

Wreck Ravine

Llama Homestead

Fisher's Paradise

Crackshot's Cabin

Snow-covered POIs/named locations:

Logjam Lumberyard

Shifty Shafts

Will the extent of the snow-covered region stay the same or reduce at the end of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

Alta @AltaCalls @HYPEX THIS IS LITERALLY THE BEST SEASON @HYPEX THIS IS LITERALLY THE BEST SEASON

Like the Chapter 2 map, the snowy biome may shrink over time. Eventually, only a few hilltops and Pinnacle Peak may cover some snow. The rest of the area will be snow-free.

However, given that Epic Games is accommodating and implements minor changes the community wants, the snow may remain. If nothing else, the area may be snowy until the end of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. After that, based on the theme and storyline, the island's appearance is bound to change.

