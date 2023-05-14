All Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Reality Augments

Since the beginning of Fortnite Chapter 4, Reality Augments have played a huge role in making the gameplay exciting. They allow players to select certain perks/bonuses to use for the duration of the match. As a result, it has become easier to develop a unique playstyle. Although getting the desired set of Reality Augments is not always easy and may require a lot of re-rolls, the effort pays off.

In the current season, about 30 Reality Augments are active as of update v24.30. Of course, not all of them are equally advantageous, but each provides some utility and can be a life-saver in certain situations. Here is a list of all the Reality Augments in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.

List of all Reality Augments in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 as of update v24.30

Since Reality Augments are divided into different rarities, just like weapons, some appear more often than others. Unsurprisingly, the higher rarities tend to be more useful overall. Below, the Reality Augments have been divided on the basis of their rarity in-game:

Common Reality Augments in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 as of update v24.30:

Light Fingers - Weapons (SMGs/Pistols) using light ammo reload faster Bluefish Angler - Instantly receive a Fishing Rod. Players can use it to fish anywhere, but can can only catch Shield Fish Supercharged - Vehicles that players are inside of have increased hit-points and only consume fuel while boosting Bloodhound - Enemies hit by players' marksman rifle (Cobra DMR) and sniper shots (Heavy Sniper Rifle) are marked for a brief duration Slap Surplus - Players will find an additional Slap Juice in every treasure chest they open Munitions Slide - Players will gain medium ammo while sliding Treasure Hunter - Nearby chests are marked the first time that players enter a named Point of Interest (POI) Dumpster Diving - Loot will spawn nearby when players leave Hiding Places. Can occur only once per Hiding Place Shotgun Recycle - Shotguns have a small chance not to consume ammo when being fired Sniper Surplus - Sniper Rifles gain 1 extra ammo in their magazine, allowing players to fire two consecutive shots before having to reload Dignified Finish - Eliminations refresh a Kinetic Blade Dash ability cooldown Medium Ammo Amp - Medium ammo weapons (ARs and Cobra DMR) have increased magazine size Game Time - Grants players a Pizza Party and some Chug Splash Rail Warrior - Players will slowly regenerate full hit-points and partial shield-points while on Grind Rails or Ziplines (does not work while in the Storm) First Assault - The first bullet in the magazine of the player's assault rifle deals bonus damage to opponents Bush Warrior - Players will regenerate full health and partial shields while inside large foliage (does not work while in the Storm) Tracker's Armory - Players are instantly granted a Flare Gun and Shadow Tracker Pistol Desperate Reload - All Pistols reload faster when reloading while having an empty clip Steady Hands - Marksman Rifles (Cobra DMR) have reduced recoil SMG Signoff - The last three bullets present in the player's SMG will deal bonus damage to opponents

Uncommon Reality Augments in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 as of update v24.30:

Keymaster - Grants players two Keys for opening Holo-Chests and two-lock chests Aquatic Warrior - Players can move faster than usual while swimming (even upstream) and regenerate health and partial shields (does not work while in the Storm)

Rare Reality Augments in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 as of update v24.30:

Aerialist - Players gain the ability to deploy their Glider after jumping off high-ground More Parkour - Players' energy regenerates briefly after mantling Icy Slide - Players gain icy speed boost while sliding Go For Broke - Players are instantly granted a Charge Shotgun and Flintknock Pistol Forecast - Players can see the next few Storm circles

Epic Reality Augments in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 as of update v24.30:

Chug Gunner - Players instantly receive a Chug Cannon Exotic Grab Bag - Players instantly receive a Random Heisted Exotic Weapon Mythic Munition - Players instantly receive a Mythic Tactical Pistol

Note: The list of active Reality Augments in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 is subject to changed based on Epic Games' discretion.

Which are the best Reality Augments to use in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 as of update v24.30?

According to the Fortnite community, Aerialist is hands down the best Reality Augment to use this season. It allows players to re-deploy their Glider and rotate safety after jumping from a height and hence mitigates fall damage. This proves to be insanely useful in almost every match.

Coming in second is the Sniper Surplus Reality Augment. It allows players to shoot two consecutive shots from their Heavy Sniper Rifle before having to reload. This means that even if the opponent is able to dodge the initial shot, the second one may still find its mark.

Aside from these two powerful Augments, Munitions Slide, Forecast, Slap Surplus, and Bloodhound can also prove to be quite useful. Understanding how they work in-game will help you mix-and-match them perfectly for combat advantage.

