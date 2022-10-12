All Goo Gun locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Sesaon 4

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is already off to a sterling start with its battle pass, map changes, new mechanics, and more, providing a unique and fun experience. Even though the season is young, the new additions have largely pleased gamers.

However, Epic Games is not one to rest on its laurels. The developers are always actively trying to improve the game and add new things, which they usually do in the weekly updates.

The Explosive Goo Gun is the latest addition to Fortnite Battle Royale and will be one that players will enjoy using. Here's how to find it and use it.

Finding and using the new Explosive Goo Gun in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Here's what Epic Games had to say about its latest addition to Fortnite:

"Taking a note from the formidable Chrome, Explosive Goo is starting to cover stuff. With the new Explosive Goo Gun, cover your targets in a volatile substance that will stick to whatever it makes contact with and, after a moment, detonate! Make the most of the goo in your gun, as there are no ammo pickups available to refill it."

To use it, you have to find it first. Here are all the Explosive Goo Gun locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4:

Location 1: Chests

Chests spawn a lot in major POIs (Image via Epic Games)

Chests are going to be the most common place to find the new Explosive Goo Gun in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4. Since this gun is in the loot pool, you can find it out of chests, which are more common than any other place to find loot.

Simply go to a chest, interact to open it, and hope that the Explosive Goo Gun falls out. If it doesn't, keep trying on new chests until you find one.

Location 2: Floor loot

The newest weapon (Image via Fortnite Events on YouTube)

The second location where Loopers can find this exciting new weapon is on the floor. Guns generate randomly on the floor in certain loot spots, and that now includes the Explosive Goo Gun.

If this is the case, you can walk over to it and pick it up. The weapon doesn't have ammo, so it won't come with any besides it at spawn.

Location 3: Supply Drops

Supply Drops can have the new gun (Image via Epic Games)

Supply Drops is the final location where you can get the Explosive Goo Gun at this point in Season 3 Chapter 4. Despite being rare, it can drop from the high-end loot crate.

If one drops, be sure to run to it and interact as soon as it lands. Hopefully, the new weapon will fall out.

Once you have the Explosive Goo Gun, it is one of the most fun weapons to use in Fortnite right now. Firing it shoots out the explosive goo. Whatever it lands on will be blown up momentarily.

You can also shoot it by holding down the fire button. This will cause a stream of goo to flow out, and everything it lands on will eventually explode. The explosion usually comes seconds after the impact.

Be sure not to waste it, though. It has 200 "ammo" and cannot be refilled.

