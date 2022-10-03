All Rift locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 has given players many reasons to explore. For starters, every new season introduces new places to be discovered (which will give a little bit of seasonal XP), and even the existing places have undergone a few changes for gamers to find.

Traveling around the map can be difficult, though plenty of mobility options exist. Vehicles are still a big part of the game, and the new Chrome feature will allow players to travel swiftly as a chromed blob.

Even still, one of the best ways of transportation is via a rift. These are useful because they allow players to get as high as possible to travel as far as possible via their glider.

There aren't a ton of rifts on the map, though. Previous seasons have seen rifts all over the place, but they're much rarer now. Here's where they can be found in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

Fortnite rifts: Where to find them in Chapter 3 Season 4

Rifts have been found almost exclusively at Seven Outposts for a few seasons. Rift-To-Go's were available for some time, giving players access to a rift wherever they went, but those are currently vaulted, and there's no indication they'll return any time soon.

For now, the remaining rifts on the island are still in those Seven Outpost locations. There are six spots with rifts on the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 map. Here's where they are:

Every possible rift can be found at these spots (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Seven Outpost V

Seven Outpost II

Seven Outpost III

Seven Outpost VII

Seven Outpost IV

Research Station Basilisk

There are three available rifts at these locations, but they're all mainly in the same place. These rifts also don't go away once used, so there should always be three rifts at each spot.

There are alternative rift locations, but they are random and nearly impossible to find. Loot Llamas are still part of the game; once seen, they will run away and eventually teleport out of sight.

Fortnite players can chase them around and try to eliminate them, but if they fail to do so in the appropriate amount of time, they will teleport away through a rift. For a short period, that rift will still be available.

It will stay in the same spot the llama rifted from for about 10 seconds before closing up. Loopers have until then to try and take advantage of it.

When that happens, and when Fortnite players enter any rift of any kind, they will be brought up into the sky and dropped. The rifts spit players out through the big rift above the island directly above where the rift was.

They can then dive down or pull their glider to fly further.

Given that all rift locations are on the edge of the map, players generally won't be able to travel far. They are helpful for immediate escape and for traveling moderate distances when the storm is closing in.

Poll : 0 votes