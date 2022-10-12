All leaked and upcoming Fortnite skins as of October 2022

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 has just gotten underway. While the new map changes, skins, battle pass, characters, and more are still very fresh, that hasn't stopped players from looking ahead.

The future is almost always more exciting than the present and that is certainly true for Fortnite. The potential for new skins and items is tantalizing.

Epic Games has planned a trajectory, and they know how to get players going. Leaks are quite useful in that aspect, too. Leaked skins often do an excellent job of marketing potential plans and additions. So here are the possible selections for the future of Fortnite.

Fortnite leaked and planned skins for Chapter 3 Season 4

Collaborations have always been the biggest leaks, and it appears one of the biggest television shows of all time is coming into the game. According to ShiinaBR, Doctor Who is coming very soon.

This is not the first time these two brands have collaborated. They have worked together on a Creative island in the past, so this collaboration almost assuredly takes a step up. That probably includes skins, perhaps of multiple characters and doctors.

Sinister Glare and Undying Sorrow are two skins that are all but confirmed to arrive.

As part of the Concept Royale skins, they're on their way. They are currently in the "Unreleased" section of the Fortnite Wiki, but that will change sometime in the near future. They're perfect for the Halloween season.

Fortnitemares almost always introduces new skins and brings the old ones back to the Item Shop. That more than likely means they're planning at least a few new Halloween skins. This teaser is the first look at anything, but they could be teasing the new skins.

The Anime Legends Pack is coming soon. While it was announced several months ago, it's set to go on sale in retail stores this week. This includes three new anime-style skins for fan favorites Midas, Penny and Rox.

The Anime Legends Pack (Image via Epic Games)

In keeping with the Halloween theme, Desdemona, the devil-themed skin, is coming very soon. While it's currently unreleased, leaks suggest that it's more than likely to arrive.

HYPEX pointed out one final skin that is leaked at this point. The Moon Goddess is in the files and will likely be coming very soon.

HYPEX @HYPEX This skin is set to release soon, most likely this Halloween. Fortnite updated some of its stuff recently and it's called "Moon Goddess". (Thanks @SweetRabbxt for pointing this out) This skin is set to release soon, most likely this Halloween. Fortnite updated some of its stuff recently and it's called "Moon Goddess". (Thanks @SweetRabbxt for pointing this out) https://t.co/ptfU3dnejS

HYPEX expects the skin to land in the Item Shop sometime during October. It was recently updated, which probably means Epic Games is gearing up to release it to the public.

Please note that most of this is based on leaks. While those usually come from a reliable source, they are not confirmed.

As a result, these skins may never show up. Until they're in the game or Epic Games announces it, they're subject to speculation.

