All Mending Machine locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Vending machines have been a part of Fortnite since the very beginning. Located all over the island, these machines dispense consumables in exchange for in-game currency. Over the years, they have even evolved to provide novelty items such as Mythic weapons and more.

Fortnite update v22.0 reintroduced the Mending Machines to the game. Players can purchase health supplies using Gold Bars. Mending Machines dispense five types of consumables, each priced differently.

In the new map of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, Mending Machines are located all over the map and players will be able to find them at almost every gas station. Currently, there are 10 different Machines conveniently located in and near every major POI on the map. Gas stations are well-connected by roads and are clearly marked on the mini-map.

Every gas station in Fortnite has a Mending Machine

In Fortnite, health supplies have a good spawn rate as floor loot. However, at times, players can run into situations where they urgently need supplies, but don't have any in their inventory. In such scenarios, the Mending Machines prove to be a dependable source. Players can find them at the following locations on the map:

Near Wreck Ravine (Gas Station)

Sleepy Sound (Gas Station)

Coney Crossroads (Gas Station)

Near Drill Hill (Gas Station)

Tilted Towers (Gas Station)

Greasy Grove (Gas Station)

East of Picturesque Paraox (Gas Station)

East of Fort Jonesy (Gas Station)

Near Cloudy Condos (Gas Station)

A Building South East of Lustrous Lagoon

Many of the landmarks on the aforementioned list are either close to or in major POIs and hot drop zones. Although the Mending Machines are adequately spread across the Fortnite island, their topology makes them readily accessible from the center of the map. If players travel further away from the center, Mending Machines might become scarce.

Whenever players are in the vicinity of the Machine, a small plus sign (+) signifier pops up on the mini-map. Players can follow it and locate a Mending Machine. In order to purchase health supplies, players will need to spend Gold Bars. The following table shows the cost of every consumable dispensed by a Mending Machine.

Consumable(s) Cost per unit (Gold Bars) Medkit 25 Shield Potion (small) 30 Shield Potion 120 Bandage 10 Patch Up 100

While the majority of the aforementioned consumables can be found across the map as floor loot or in chests, the option to patch up is only available at Mending Machines. Injured players can spend 100 gold bars and patch themselves up quickly. This option can be beneficial in situations where an injured player is engaged in combat and doesn't have the time or resources to heal.

Fortnite has two iterations of Vending Machines. One is the Mending Machine that dispenses health supplies, and the other is the Weapon-O-Matic that allows players to purchase consumables like ammunition. At times, these machines might glitch and dispense random consumables.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 added a new feature to the game's vending machines. In the previous chapter, players could purchase Mythic items like the Kamehameha charge item and Nimbus Cloud from specific vending machines located throughout the island. Unfortunately, these Mythics were vaulted with the latest update and such vending machines no longer dispense them.

