Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is live and the community has not been this hyped since the start of the new phase of the storyline. From "Heists'' to a Vampire NPC Boss, this season has it all. If this was not enough to make things entertaining, the new items/weapons added to the loot pool have made gameplay interesting to say the least.

Players can be seen flying around using the Rocket Ram and tossing Business Turrets to suppress opponents during combat. That said, given that this season ends in just over two months time, leveling up fast has become very important. On that note, a good way to do so is by completing all Milestones in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 - here's the complete list.

Complete list of Milestones in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 as of v26.00

List of all Milestones present in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

As of update v26.00, there are a total of 14 Milestones in Chapter 4 Season 4. They are divided into three different categories and range from simple tasks such as damaging opponents to collecting items in-game. Here's the total list of all Milestones:

Combat

Damage Opponents (1,500)

Eliminate Opponents (10)

Headshot Opponents (20)

Outlast Players (200)

Survive Storm Circles (10)

Exploration

Collect Ammo (1,200)

Open Chests (20)

Travel Distance (5,000)

Visit Landmarks (5)

Visit Named Locations (5)

Miscellaneous

Activate or Re-Roll Reality Augments (5)

Collect Items (30)

Destroy Objects (200)

Gain Shields (300)

The total amount of experience points that can be earned by completing all Milestones is somewhere around 1,500,000 XP. Given that 80,000 XP is needed to level up, players will earn roughly 19 levels worth of XP. Although it's not a lot in the grand scheme of things, it will make completing the Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass a whole lot easier.

That said, there's no need to actively pursue Milestones during gameplay. Passively playing the game should be enough to complete them over the course of the next two months. Nevertheless, for those who want to complete them sooner, it is possible to finetune or adjust gameplay to tick them off the list quickly. Consider playing with a friend to make the process faster.

Will Epic Games add more Milestones for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4?

Given that Fortnitemares 2023 is around the corner, there's a possibility that Epic Games could add in more Milestones. Since they last for the duration of the season, it would make sense. However, for the time being, there's nothing to indicate that the developers are planning on anything for the foreseeable future.

Note: The information provided in the article will be updated if and when more Milestones are introduced to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4.

