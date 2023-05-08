All Timber Pine locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Fortnite has challenged players to knock down a Timber Pine in the Find the Force event. The tree was introduced in Chapter 3 and differs from other trees in the trunk that can be disconnected and fall over. Nevertheless, you must knock one down with a lightsaber or Force Ability for this challenge.

Finding a Timber Pine on the vast island can be difficult, though. Fortunately, there are plenty of pines around. There should be more than enough for gamers who want to complete this challenge to find one. Here's where they are and how to go about completing the task.

Fortnite Timber Pine locations for Find the Force

Step 1: Find a lightsaber or Force Ability

Rift Gates open so you can learn the Force (Image via EveryDay FN on YouTube)

The only way to learn a Force Ability or gain a lightsaber is by being taught Force skills from a Star Wars NPC. They can be found generally in the area to the southwest of Frenzy Fields. An icon will show up on the map to guide you to the exact location.

When you find Anakin or Darth Maul as a hologram, interact with them to tell them you want to learn whatever Force Ability they teach. You will then enter the gate as seen above and come out with a lightsaber and a few abilities.

Step 2: Visit one of these locations

Here is where every Timber Pine is in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Each and every Timber Pine in Fortnite can be found here on the map. As you can see, there are a lot of different places they spawn. Unfortunately, there aren't any around a few major POIs. Head to one of these locations and find one of the Timber Pines. It is advised to go to a location with multiple trees so you have a better chance of there still being one standing.

Step 3: Knock it down

Knock down the Timber Pine with a lightsaber or your Force Ability (Image via Epic Games)

When you find a standing Timber Pine in Fortnite, you must knock it down for this challenge. It is easiest to do this with a lightsaber. Get close to the tree and swing a few times. That should deal enough damage to break the top part from the bottom. The tree will then fall to the ground and look like the picture above. Be sure to avoid the falling tree because you can take damage from them.

If you want to use the Force, make sure you aim directly at the tree while holding your lightsaber. The Force Push ability is the easiest one to use for this challenge, but the others do work.

The challenge only requires you to knock down one tree and will be completed once you've knocked it down.

