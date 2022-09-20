All Upgrade Bench locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Upgrade Benches were introduced to Fortnite in Chapter 2 Season 1, and allowed players to get upgrades in exchange for materials. While they look rather inconspicuous, these benches allow players to upgrade their weapons in exchange for a few gold bars. In the current season, 18 of them are located on the island.

This time around, they've been more or less evenly scattered across the island. While most of them are primarily located in and around named POIs, the remainder is placed at landmarks.

Upgrade Bench locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

The 18 upgrade bench locations have been listed below:

Washout Wharf, far north of Logjam Junction

Next to a house with a green roof west of Logjam Junction

Unmarked gas station west of Logjam Junction

At the southwest edge of Sleepy Sound

Unmarked gas station far west of Rave Cave

Shroom Station, southeast of Reality Tree

Greasy Grove

Rocky Reels

Synapse Station

Chonker's Speedway (2)

North of Cloudy Condos

Unmarked gas station east of Fort Jonesy

Launchpad

South of Tilted Towers

Coney Crossroads

East of Lustrous Lagoon

Unmarked gas station northwest of Shimmering Shine

Note: The number of Upgrade Benches present in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 may be subject to change as the season progresses.

How to use an Upgrade Bench in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4?

The functionality of the Upgrade Bench has remained unchanged since the start of Chapter 3. Players can interact with these machines to upgrade the tier of their weapons. Depending on the current rarity, players will need to spend a significant amount of gold bars to go through with the upgrade.

Nevertheless, those who feel like spending their hard-earned gold can do so by simply interacting with the Upgrade Bench. Whichever weapon is selected in the inventory will be the one that gets upgraded. In addition to weapons, fishing rods and pro-fishing rods can be upgraded as well.

The only two weapons in the seasonal loot pool that cannot be upgraded are the EvoChrome Shotgun and Burst AR. Their rarity can only be increased by inflicting damage upon opponents, wildlife, or NPCs in-game.

Is it worth upgrading weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4?

Answering this requires more than a simple "yes" and "no" approach. On the one hand, upgraded weapons do perform better in combat, but on the other hand, why even upgrade when high-tier weapons can be found lying about?

With the loot pool so diversified and there being multiple ways to acquire weapons, why even bother spending gold on upgrading one from the inventory? Players can find vault keys and open vaults for high-end loot, and if needed, they can even purchase exotic weapons from certain NPCs.

Given how Epic Games has reworked the loot system in Chapter 3, finding legendary weapons is no longer a matter of luck. After a bit of searching, finding one in every other match is all but guaranteed. While upgrading weapons is no doubt useful, it's not necessary.

The only time it may come in handy is when players need a particular high-tier weapon or have been rebooted with no good loot nearby. Aside from a few select situations, there's no need to waste hard-earned gold in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

