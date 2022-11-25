All Vending Machine locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 

In Fortnite, it's not always possible to locate the necessary items. It may occasionally be necessary to purchase them. Fortunately for the majority of players, this day never occurs in-game. The majority of weapons and items can be discovered by searching chests due to how generous they can be.

When the going gets tough, though, vending machines must be used. In exchange for gold bars, players can buy equipment such as weapons, ammunition, and medical supplies. A lucky few might also come across a broken down device. These uncommon anomalies occasionally award players with vaulted items.

The island is likely to "Fracture" and split into pieces as Reality Zero comes to an end. There are still a few days to make the most of the situation, though, before that happens. The locations of every vending machine in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 are listed below.

Where to find Vending Machines in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4?

Weapon-O-Matic and Mending Machine sell two different types of items (Image via Epic Games)

Although the term "Vending Machine" is accurate, it is also ambiguous. The majority of players are unaware that there are two different kinds of vending machines in the game. One provides ammunition and weapons, while the other distributes medical supplies. Here is a brief description of each type and where to find it on the island.

All Weapon-O-Matic locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

All Weapon-O-Matic locations in Chapter 4 Season 3 (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Weapon-O-Matic Vending Machines, as the name implies, sell both weapons and ammunition. These can be interacted with by players to purchase particular weapons in-game. Both the type and rarity of these can vary. But it's a bit of a gamble because you can't tell which Weapon-O-Matic sells what. But these are where they're at:

Two at Chromejam Junction

Two at Greasy Grove

One at Grim Gables

Two at Shiny Sound

Two at Chrome Crossroads

Two at Lustrous lagoon

Two at Herald's Sanctum

One east of Driftwood

One at Driftin' Double Pumps

Two at Rocky Reels

Two at Fort Jonesy

Two at Chonker's Speedway

Two at Cloudy Condos

Players should use Weapon-O-Matic Vending Machines only in dire situations. Spending gold bars to buy uncommon and rare weapons is a waste of resources. They can be better put to use during the upcoming Bargain Bin Week.

All Mending Machine locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

All Mending Machine locations in Chapter 4 Season 3 (Image via Fortnite.GG)

As the name suggests, Mending Machine - Vending Machines sell medical supplies. Despite the confusing naming scheme, these machines are literal life savers in-game. They sell all healing items and can patch players up if needed. Here’s where they can be found on the island.

One at unnamed gas station west of Chromejam Junction

One at Greasy Grove

One at Tained Towers

One one the western bank of Loot Lake

One at Shiny Sound

One at Chrome Crossroads

One east of Lustrous Lagoon

One next to the Weapon-O-Matic at Driftin' Double Pumps

One at Cloudy Condos

One east of Fort Jonesy at unnamed gas station

The value of gold bars is higher in mending machines than in Weapon-O-Matic Vending Machines. Given how crucial it is to maintain shields, players who can't find any nearby can purchase small or large shield potions. Furthermore, there is no guesswork involved as to what medical supplies players may or may not find because their inventory stock is more reliable.

