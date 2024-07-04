"And for my last trick...": Fortnite community reacts to player's perfect timing moment in Chapter 5 Season 3

Fortnite can be quite an interesting place, with players constantly coming over unexpected moments that not only make for amazing memories but can also accentuate players' Victory Royales, making them feel that much more rewarding. While a lot of these moments can be unintentional, a player's actions can truly set the stage for a rare and unforgettable instance.

Such is the case with a recent Reddit clip shared by u/INFINITY--Oficial, where the player can be seen donning the Infinity Outfit and navigating a 1v1 situation in a Chapter 5 Season 3 match. As the player was looking for the last remaining opponent, they decided to stand out in the open and began performing the newly released Houdini Emote.

Much to the surprise of the player, they were able to win the match without doing anything, with the Victory Royale sign popping up in sync with the player's Houdini Emote, making for a rare perfect timing moment. The Reddit post attracted a lot of attention from the community, with Reddit user u/ hilariously referencing the hit song 'Houdini' and commenting:

"And for my last trick..."

Other members of the community had their own takes regarding the player's lucky yet perfectly timed Victory Royale, with Reddit user u/Intro_Wreck recognizing how well-timed the win was in conjunction with the Houdini Emote.

Meanwhile, Reddit user u/Cold_Dude_3067 provided a potential explanation for the unexpected win, pointing out a set of freshly built stairs close to the player and suggesting how the enemy might have fallen off of them.

Reddit user u/Kryptic4l, on the other hand, expressed how they have experienced something similar before, albeit from the losing enemy's perspective, revealing how they usually end up fighting an enemy and getting to low health. u/Adorable-Fact4378, taken aback by the moment, wanted the player to go into Replay mode and see what happened.

How to get the Houdini Emote in Fortnite?

The Houdini Emote was recently added to the game as an extension of Epic Games' collaboration with legendary Detroit rapper, Eminem. The emote features music from Eminem's new hit song 'Houdini' while putting its own twist on the animation to make for a simple yet recognizable emote.

As of the date of writing (July 4, 2024), the Houdini Emote is not available for purchase in the Fortnite Item Shop. It was last seen in-game on June 28, 2024, and for now, there is no clear answer as to when players can expect to see it listed in the Item Shop again.

