Fortnite Body Cams Battle Royale: UEFN map code, how to play, and more

Fortnite has always been able to create and elevate enjoyable experiences, with Epic Games constantly pushing the boundaries of what's possible. However, this is not limited to just the developers, as, thanks to the capabilities of the Unreal Editor, players can create the project of their dreams and even incorporate real-life elements into the game.

Such is the case with the Body Cams Battle Royale map, a map designed by Creator jsfilmz that brings the thrill of first-person shooters to the game’s vast offerings of modes while putting a realistic twist on it.

This article explains how to find the Body Cams Battle Royale map and hop in to experience classic combat in an eerily realistic-looking environment.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Everything you need to know about the Fortnite Body Cams Battle Royale map

UEFN map code

Trending

The Body Cams Battle Royale map in-game (Image via Epic Games)

Since the Body Cams Battle Royale map is an incredibly unique concept, the mode will likely attract a section of the playerbase and end up being featured prominently in the Discover menu. However, if you are unable to find the map in the Discover menu or want to skip the hassle of browsing through hundreds of other Creative maps, you can simply search for it.

You can do this by navigating to the search icon in the top left corner of the main Fortnite Battle Royale lobby. Here, you will see a search bar prompting you to enter the designated UEFN map code for the Body Cams Battle Royale map: 1882-9830-5759. You can also search for the map by name.

Once you find it, hit select. This will change your current mode to the Body Cams Battle Royale map, and you should be able to join a public lobby.

How to play

The surroundings look realistic in the Body Cames Battle Royale map (Image via Epic Games)

The Body Cams Battle Royale map works like other UEFN Battle Royale maps, with players jumping down towards a shared map where they run around, looting and battling enemies. However, as the name suggests, the Body Cams Battle Royale map puts players into the body cam perspective, adding a unique twist to the usual Battle Royale.

The game mode is set in a gritty forest with graphics and animation techniques that make the surroundings look incredibly realistic. Much like other UEFN maps, the map also provides XP for the Battle Pass.

Check out other Fortnite articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!