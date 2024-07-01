Fortnite Hilarious Boxfights: UEFN map code, how to play, and more

Fortnite has always been a place where popular memes and concepts from the internet converge, and the Fortnite Hilarious Boxfights map is a perfect example of this. It brings various highlights from meme culture to the Creative mode and puts a twist on it. In doing so, it turns ideas and references from viral internet memes into powers that enhance players' capabilities as they battle it out in a classic Boxfight map.

This article will break down how you can find and join the Fortnite Hilarious Boxfights map in-game and get in on this unique experience that merges the world of internet culture and Fortnite together.

Everything you need to know about the Fortnite Hilarious Boxfights map

UEFN map code

The Hilarious Boxfights lobby (Image via Epic Games)

Since Boxfight maps are, in general, some of the most popular categories in the Creative ecosystem, the Fortnite Hilarious Boxfights map has garnered a significant player base for itself as of late. This means that it should be featured prominently in the Discover menu and you should not have trouble finding it in the sea of other Creator Made Experiences.

However, if you are unable to find it for some reason, you can make your way to the search icon in the top-left corner of the main Fortnite Battle Royale lobby. Here, you will see a search bar prompting you to enter the designated UEFN map code for the Fortnite Hilarious Boxfights map: 6203-1450-0926. Once you have entered the assigned code, you can hit Confirm.

This will change your current game mode and lobby to the Fortnite Hilarious Boxfights map. You can now ready up to join a public lobby and see what this internet-crazed experience has to offer.

How to play Fortnite Hilarious Boxfights map

The map features hilarious superpowers for players. (Image via Epic Games)

Once you load into a match on the Hilarious Boxfights map, you will spawn on a platform along with your enemies. As a round begins, you and other players will be teleported to a classic Boxfight map area. However, the Fortnite Hilarious Boxfights map puts a twist on this beloved experience by having random superpowers based on popular memes, spicing up the usual gameplay.

The mode features over 30 different powers, such as Banana Double Pump or Thomas, allowing players to spawn none other than Thomas the Train. The possibilities are endless and allow the mode to stand out among other similar Boxfight maps.

