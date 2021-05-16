Fortnite is now basically a fishing simulator, and the community couldn't agree more

Last week, Fortnite tried to heat things up by re-introducing flare guns and promoting pyrotechnics as a career choice for many. This week, the developers decided to dial things down and convert Fortnite into the ultimate fishing simulator.

Thanks to Epic Games, Fortnite Season 6 has finally become the ultimate fishing experience for players. Despite some fans complaining about the "Wild Week" event, it stays true to its primal theme.

Already a major downgrade from last week



Messing around with the buffed fire was really fun — Gary (@GaryTheCreator) May 13, 2021

This is also an excellent opportunity for players to finish all those challenges related to fishing and earn some experience points before Fortnite Season 7 starts. Loopers can earn a whopping 35,000 experience by just catching 50 fish in-game during Fortnite Wild Week 2.

Fortnite has become a fishing simulator game with battle royale elements mixed in. Despite some claiming that "Wild Week 2" was a downgrade, many players are enjoying themselves, as it turns out.

We’re hooked on this new device 🎣



Any fin is possible with the new Fishing Rod Barrel! pic.twitter.com/WTHK9k1DnL — Fortnite Creative (@FNCreate) May 12, 2021

Also Read: Fortnite Wild Week 2 - How to complete all the challenges in Season 6?

Fans are quite happy with Fortnite being turned into a fishing simulator

A lot of Fortnite events are viewed with displeasure by the community. However, "Fish Fiesta" is something that the community has taken a liking to, which is a good sign given that Fortnite Season 6 is coming to an end. The success of the new season will depend on how the last one is received.

Despite players enjoying themselves, some feel that Pro Fishing Rods have become too familiar and have taken up a lot of space on floor drops. On the Flipside, others claim that they haven't been able to find proper gear despite searching.

Judging by the Tweets, it looks as if pro-fishing Rods could be concentrated in some map regions rather than being evenly distributed.

lmao — Antre (@Antre___) May 13, 2021

I think you have to search it — Bejo 👑 (@ArdaBecan) May 13, 2021

Nonetheless, this is a trivial issue that most players will easily overcome, as they are sure to find good fishing rods while looking for loot.

Apart from the minor fiasco regarding the uneven distribution of fishing rods, well-known Fortnite concept artist Denni took to Twitter to share a hilarious picture of what is presumably a graphical glitch on a Flopper Fish.

Take the pump box it and headshot the fish 😤🔫 — Mythic Sniper gaming (@SniperMythic) May 13, 2021

Besides the Wild Week, players can complete the Week 9 Challenge of catching fish, now that fish and fishing equipment have become easier to find. The challenge can be repeated five times. Upon completion, players will earn a total of 133,000 experience points.

Watch the video here for more information regarding the Week 9 Challenge:

Also Read: Fortnite Fishing Spot locations - Where do fishing spots spawn most in Season 6