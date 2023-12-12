Can you get banned for XP glitches in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1?

Whether you can get banned for XP glitches in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 is a bit more nuanced than a simple yes or no. It all depends on how the XP glitch is being executed. This takes into account whether you are using third-party software. As stated by Epic Games on numerous occasions, anything that is against the ToS (Terms of Service), can and will get you banned.

However, if the XP glitch is limited to being within the game or an aspect of it, you will not be banned. Since the recent issue that caused the XP to glitch originated from in the game's file or due to a technical glitch in the game, the onus will fall on Epic Games. As such, there is no worry, but at times, there could be consequences.

XP glitches in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 could lead to temporary bans

While Epic Games will not ban you outright for using simple XP glitches, they could ban you temporarily for continuously exploiting them. This will not affect your account, and you will not lose any cosmetics or V-Bucks, but it will hamper your ability to play the game for a few hours.

However, this only happens on rare occasions, and mostly if players use Discord bots to farm XP in-game. Depending on the severity of the breach of the ToS, the ban could last a few hours or a few days. In certain cases, it could last up to a month. That said, as long as you do not use Discord bots, everything should be fine.

Do you need XP glitches in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1?

Given how things are at the moment, XP is not too hard to come by this season. With the introduction of three new modes, there is a lot of XP to be gained. On average, you can gain up to 10 levels a day just by playing LEGO Fortnite and Fortnite Festival.

This is not even taking other modes, such as Battle Royale and Save The World, into consideration. A few more levels can easily be earned by playing these two modes as well.

There is also Creative, which is another great way to earn XP. Maps such as The Pit, Exotics vs Mythics, and MEGA! - Red VS Blue are great for earning a few levels each day.

Level 25 in 10 days (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

As such, even those with limited time on their hands can level up extremely fast this season. Many have already hit the level 30 mark in just a week's time. With Chapter 5 Season 1 ending on March 8, 2024, there is ample time to level up and complete The Big Bang Battle Pass.

For this reason, you do not need to rely on XP glitches in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1. Playing organically for just a few hours every week should be enough for you to get to level 200 and earn all the Battle Pass rewards.

