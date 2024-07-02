Concept artist creates a Fortnite Nuka-Cola skin, community wants it in-game

One of the best parts about the Fallout collaboration has been the Fortnite Nuka-Cola, with Epic Games bringing the iconic beverage from the Fallout universe into the Battle Royale universe. While Nuka-Cola is a simple addition to the game, it holds significant weight for fans of the Fallout franchise. In that spirit, a concept artist recently came up with an idea for a Fortnite Nuka-Cola skin.

The concept was showcased in a Reddit post shared by u/DudeWheresMyWizard, where the player displayed their idea of a Bottle and Cappy skin, characters from the Fallout universe heavily tied to Nuka-Cola.

The concept featured an outfit for Bottle, following the character's classic design, with Cappy being turned into a Back Bling for the character to use and the player even envisioning a Make It Rain-type Emote featuring Bottle Caps.

The Reddit post featuring the Fortnite Nuka-Cola skin attracted a lot of attention from the community, with players coming forward to express their admiration for the concept. Redditor u/eggyweggr56 pointed out how, if the skin were to be Cel-Shaded, they would purchase the outfit without a second thought. To this, u/Turtlesfan44digimon hilariously brought up the idea of a Vending Machine skin:

"Now when do we get the Vending machine skin?"

Meanwhile, u/Adorable-Fact4378 suggested how they initially thought that the concept was actual art from Epic Games, speaking to the quality of the concept. Redditor u/hothoochiecoochie, on the other hand, questioned the limited nature of the Fallout collaboration, given how the Vault Boy Bobblehead Back Bling was the only Item Shop cosmetic to come out of this crossover:

"Did something happen to this collab? Why's it so limited?"

Expressing their appreciation for the concept and joking about how they would take out a loan to purchase the Fortnite Nuka-Cola skin, Reddit user u/8bitjer stated:

"Would take out a loan to buy"

Will Epic Games add the Fortnite Nuka-Cola skin?

Fortnite Nuka-Cola (Image via Epic Games)

With the community's reaction to the Bottle and Cappy concept, it is clear that players wouldn't mind seeing this obscure yet significant collaboration outfit in the game. The question is whether Epic Games will add the skin. The answer, for now, seems to be no as evidenced by the incredibly limited nature of the Fallout collaboration.

The collaboration so far has only featured the T-60 Power Armor in the Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass and the previously mentioned Vault Boy Bobblehead Back Bling. Given how Epic Games is not likely to release any news cosmetics related to the collaboration, it is unlikely that the developers will consider the Fortnite Nuka-Cola skin as a potential candidate for future skins.

