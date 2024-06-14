“Could’ve outplayed by floating”: Fortnite community hilariously reacts to a stream of glitches after patch v30.10

Fortnite recently received its first substantial update for Chapter 5 Season 3, with the v30.10 patch introducing a ton of new and exciting content to the wasteland season. However, while the community has been enjoying all the new additions, it seems the patch has brought its fair share of glitches and bugs, some of which have been quite noticeable to the community.

This is highlighted in a recent Reddit clip shared by a user named CaseDeSemana, where the player can be seen in a solo Zero Build match wearing the newly released Puppet Master James outfit and driving around in their vehicle modded out with attachments. However, as they took a small leap off a cliff, they fell through the map in a random yet humorous moment.

While they fell into the water below the Island and tried to recover, the game eventually eliminated them due to the moment's buggy nature.

The Reddit clip attracted a lot of attention from the community, with Reddit user man_of_mann jokingly suggesting how the player could have avoided the situation by levitating and stating:

“Could’ve outplayed by floating”

Other community members also commented on the hilarity of the moment while also discussing the game's state after the v30.10 patch, with _Mark_Lewis_ questioning whether Epic Games messed up with the latest update. To this, GigaChadRedPill revealed their experience with the game after the recent patch, explaining how they've been kicked from a match just for entering the desert biome.

Present-Reaction2069, on the other hand, couldn't help but laugh at the music that played as the player fell through the map, expressing how it provided the perfect backdrop to the buggy moment. Expressing genuine concern regarding the bug and Epic Games' attitude toward recent updates, WikkidZLoTT commented:

"This isn't even funny... this is neglect from proper beta testing on epics end."

When will Epic Games fix the bugs and glitches in the Fortnite v30.10 update?

As seen by the Reddit clip and the community's reactions to the moment displayed, a few glitches were introduced with the latest update. As of the time of writing, Epic Games has acknowledged some of the glitches in the latest patch and even sent out a fix for a glitch that caused players to get kicked from a match upon entering the desert biome.

This means that the developers are actively working on fixes for the bugs that are currently in the game and players will hopefully be able to have a glitch-free experience in Chapter 5 Season 3 soon.

