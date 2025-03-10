Daylight savings effect refresh time of Fortnite Item Shop; players irked by the change 

Regarding the daylight savings implementation for the Fortnite Item Shop, the community has spoken and clarified that they do not appreciate this effort much. It usually rotates at 7:00 PM Eastern Time but will now refresh at 8:00 PM Eastern Time. Although this change in an hour is not a lot, it does confuse players, especially those new to the game's ecosystem. User @Lildawg3740 on X had this to say:

"I don’t get why they have to go by it in the video game industry tbh like why."

In the grand scheme of things, most feel that it is completely unnecessary to implement this change in a video game, of all places. Here is more insight into daylight savings and what other players had to say about this recent change.

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

"Can we delete daylight savings?" Fortnite Item Shop refresh time has been changed by an hour

The main reason for daylight saving time is based on the argument that most people prefer more daylight hours after the typical "nine to five" workday. This ensures that they are not fumbling around in the dark, so to speak. However, when it comes to the virtual world, time is of little consequence.

Players do not care if there is light outside or if it is pitch black. Gaming sessions go on uninterrupted (unless servers go down). As such, many players argue that implementing daylight savings in the game, especially in the Item Shop, makes no sense. Nonetheless, if you are in one of the following regions, you can expect to see the Fortnite Item Shop time change for you:

Most of Europe

Most of North America

Parts of Africa

Parts of Asia

Parts of South America

Parts of Oceania

Paraguay

Chile

Cuba

Haiti

On the flipside, if you do not reside within one of the aforementioned countries or regions, the Fortnite Item Shop will reset at the usual time (based on your local equivalent of 7:00 PM Eastern Time). Here is what a few more players had to say about this change:

It is clear that most feel this change is rather unnecessary, as mentioned earlier. However, it should be noted that daylight savings only affects the Item Shop. Other things, such as Daily/Weekly refresh and Playtime XP reset, stay the same. Last but not least, user @AdamBaxter, had this to say:

"Due to an issue Daylight Savings Time has been vaulted."

In conclusion, daylight savings will be in effect until the first Sunday in November. It is best to get familiarized with the new time to avoid missing out on new cosmetics that rotate into the Fortnite Item Shop.

