Disney x Epic Games collaboration to reshape Fortnite: Everything we know so far

Disney and Fortnite developer Epic Games announced their collaboration on social media. In many ways, it will reshape the ecosystem and expand the Metaverse exponentially. While the details of this joint venture are limited, they did provide a trailer to tease what players can expect. Given that Disney has invested $1.5 billion to acquire an equity stake in Epic Games, this partnership is just getting started.

As such, players can expect to see a lot in the near future. With the launch of three dedicated game modes (LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing, and Fortnite Festival), next on the list will likely be a game mode created by Disney.

While nothing has been showcased in great detail thus far, the trailer does provide a concept of what players can expect to see. So, here's everything we know about the Disney x Epic Games collaboration that will change Fortnite.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Epic Games x Disney: The start of a new phase in Fortnite

According to the press statement that was released, Disney plans on bringing its beloved brands and franchises into the Metaverse. Given that LEGO has done the same and created its own dedicated game mode, Disney will likely follow suit. As shown in the trailer, numerous realities can be seen floating in space.

Expand Tweet

This is similar to what was showcased during The Big Bang live event. This was the first time players got a glimpse of these new realities. As mentioned by Epic Games, these were only the first of countless to come. In fact, LEGO confirmed a short while ago that it was actively working on more game modes for Fortnite.

Given these facts and based on what was shown in the trailer, at least five different realities can be seen. Within these, references from franchises and brands within Disney can be seen, such as Avengers Tower, Ralph Breaks The Internet, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and the castle from Frozen.

Expand Tweet

Aside from these, Star Wars and Avatar were also featured in the trailer. The former has a yearly collaboration with Fortnite. Outfits/Skins are brought back and/or introduced to the Item Shop alongside Force Powers and Lightsabers.

Furthermore, the rumor regarding a collaboration with Avatar suddenly seems more real, considering that the rights belong to Disney. Even the recent rumor surrounding a collaboration with Epic Games and Pirates of the Caribbean could come true, given the new deal with Disney.

Expand Tweet

This is just the tip of the iceberg of what players can expect to see. There are dozens, if not hundreds, of potential collaborations that could make it to the game, not just in terms of game modes but also cosmetics, in-game items, and even real-world accessories with Disney and Fortnite branding.

As for what to expect in this potential new reality, well, the sky is truly the limit. Utilizing Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN), developers can create nearly anything. In fact, recreating the entirety of Disneyland as a game mode is possible. Players can virtually experience it from the comfort of their homes.

When could Disney-related game modes be added to Fortnite?

Expand Tweet

Although the $1.5 billion acquisition of an equity stake in Epic Games is new, behind the scenes, both conglomerates have been working together for years. And since there was already a trailer showcasing the different realities, it's very likely that work on numerous game modes is already in process.

However, since the trailer mentioned the word "soon(ish)" at the end, it could be a while before Disney-themed game modes are introduced. Given how major this will be, Epic Games will look forward to having them debut at the start of a new phase of the storyline.

Such being the scenario, based on the information at hand, nothing could come to fruition until the second half of Chapter 5 or toward the beginning of Chapter 6. Nevertheless, information about the same will be shared by leakers/data miners when it becomes available.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!

Poll : Are you excited about the Disney x Epic Games (Fortnite) collaboration? Yes. No. 0 votes