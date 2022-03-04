Do bots in Fortnite actually have aimbot?

Bots have been an integral part of Fortnite for some time now. While one would assume that the game has bots due to lack of players, this is not the case. In actuality, bots are used to help newbies get accustomed to the game.

It would make no sense to toss brand new players into lobbies with other seasoned opponents. This will break their morale and willingness to play the game even before they have a chance to experience it.

Unfortunately at times, bots do exactly this in-game.

The Fortnite Aimbot theory

Aimbot is a powerful hack that players use to gain an unfair advantage in-game. Epic Games promptly bans accounts that use such software. However, it would seem that from time to time, Epic Games' very own bots are gifted the power of aimbot.

Most bots in Fortnite shoot like Stormtroopers. So when one of them is able to beam down a player from a good distance away or score a headshot, it raises an eyebrow or two.

How is a bot that misses at point-blank range able to shoot a player from 100 meters away or track them through a rift? Well, the answer is much more obvious than it would seem - programming.

Bots, unlike players, don't view the map in the same way. They are able to see through trees and other assets as well. This allows them to track players with ease. Although they pose almost no threat in combat, at times their code tends to flop around a bit.

When this occurs, they become dangerous opponents and are able to take out real Fortnite players with ease. It's unclear if this is intentional or if Epic Games is testing out a new algorithm for bots. Whichever the case, it's a strange anomaly and does not occur too often in-game.

How long before bots are replaced by players in Fortnite lobbies?

Over time, bots are eventually replaced with actual opponents, allowing players to integrate into the game with ease. Many readers by now may be wondering, when do bots stop appearing in-game?

Up until a certain point in time, bots will exist in matches for all players. Currently, the specific details are unknown, but the number of bots per match is somewhere between 75 to 20 in the Battle Royale mode.

When it comes to ranked mode, the situation is a bit different. Given that all players in the lobby are seasoned veterans or professionals, the chances of bots appearing are very low.

Such being the case, a bot will only be added when a player fails to connect to the match or the lobby is not yet full. Nevertheless, given how easy they are to take out, it should be easy pickings for players and a free point earned.

