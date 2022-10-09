Does Speed have his own Fortnite skin? Explained

With over 1400 different cosmetic outfits, Fortnite's might in the domain remains unparalleled. Over the years, the game has introduced a plethora of characters from pop culture. From iconic film characters to popular video game streamers, the game has it all.

Fortnite has a dedicated class of skins called the Icon series. It features outfits modeled after popular celebrities, who are often considered icons in their fields. While the Icon series started as a collaborative effort between Epic Games and Marshmello, it has since evolved and now features musicians, athletes, and more.

Although the Icon series has a plethora of iconic characters, players usually show a disposition towards creators who have been inducted for their contribution to Fortnite. Of late, fans have been asking if the popular content creator iShowspeed has his own skin.

iShowspeed dreams of being inducted into Fortnite

The answer is a simple no. iShowspeed doesn't have a Fortnite skin as of now. However, there are a few concept videos on the internet where Speed has been rendered as an in-game cosmetic outfit. Such videos have heralded a wave of false claims in the community that he is the next one to be inducted into the Icon Series.

For the unversed, Darren "iShowspeed," is a YouTube-based content creator. He is infamous for his bad boy antics and a career mired in controversy. Speed covers many video games like Fortnite, Minecraft, and NBA. Of late, despite his controversies, he has been tracking an impressive growth on social media.

iShowspeed recently uploaded a reaction video to his second channel, where he reacts to a Fortnite concept skin modeled after himself. While the video has set the community abuzz, it remains a mere speculation by some fans.

No major leakers or data miners like iFireMonkey, HYPEX, or Shiina have shared any leaks pertaining to this claim. However, it would be biased if we were to discount iShowspeed as a prospective candidate for the Icon Series. Despite his controversies, he maintains a legion of followers who would appreciate the skin.

However, this seems like a distant dream, at least for now. Epic Games is very cautious when it comes to being in a precarious domain. The latest ban on the Rue outfit is a testament to this. While iShowspeed has, without a doubt, established themselves as an important figure in the video game streaming sphere, they are simply too unfiltered to be inducted into the Icon Series.

There are a plethora of content creators who deserve to be inducted into the game. Epic Games has established that it takes more than just being popular to be made into an in-game skin. The latest inductee SypherPK is a stellar example of what makes a deserving candidate.

SypherPK has been streaming for a very long time. He has been an integral part of the community for many years. The star's content is informative yet entertaining. Before he was inducted into the Icon Series, he was wholesomely trolled by the developers with a look-alike skin.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes