Every free reward to redeem before Fortnite Season 7 ends: Best Friendzy, Island Games quest rewards, and more

Free rewards to collect before the end of Fortnite Season 7 (Image via Nerpah on YouTube)
Free rewards to collect before the end of Fortnite Season 7 (Image via Nerpah on YouTube)
Riddhima Pal
ANALYST
Modified Sep 10, 2021 04:23 PM IST
Feature

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 was one of the best seasons the game has had so far. From alien invasions to Rick and Morty, followed by the Ariana Grande live concert, the ongoing season is a gift that keeps on giving.

However, just like all other good things, Season 7 of Fortnite must also come to an end, and it will do so on September 12. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is set to be released on September 13.

But before that, there are many free rewards that players must collect before Season 7 ends.

Every free reward Fortnite players should collect before the end of Chapter 2 Season 7

Battle Pass

The Battle Pass in every season of Fortnite offers a lot of free rewards to players, and Season 7 is no exception. Furthermore, the ongoing season also saw the return of Battle Stars, owing to which loopers can choose their rewards.

There are ten pages in the Battle Pass, each of which offers three free rewards, as follows:

Page 1

  • Kymera Banner Icon
  • Fishstick Janky Back Bling
  • Mercurial Spray

Page 2

  • 100 V-Bucks
  • Oozey Weapon Wrap
  • Alie-Yum Emoticon

Page 3

  • Planet Banner Icon
  • Grand Finale Loading Screen
  • Sunny's Lander Glider

Page 4

  • Axe 2 Grind Music
  • Fever Dream Emoticon
  • Guggi Was Here Spray

Page 5

  • Mlem Emoticon
  • Kittanas Harvesting Tool
  • Spire Strike Loading Screen

Page 6

  • Vulcan Salute Emote
  • 100 V-Bucks
  • Sunburnt Kittanas Style for Harvesting Tool

Page 7

  • Stand Together Spray
  • Light Streak Contrail
  • Alien Banner Icon

Page 8

  • Slone's Mission Loading Screen
  • 8-Ball Janky Back Bling
  • Slone Spray

Page 9

  • Alien Door Banner Icon
  • Imagined Edge Weapon Wrap
  • Big Heff Emoticon

Page 10

  • *Buurrrpp* Emoticon
  • 100 V-Bucks
  • Rick Dance Emote

Best Friendzy

The Best Friendzy event in Fortnite rewards gamers for playing with their in-game friends. For every 10 minutes players play with a friend, they earn a point.

The Best Friendzy event in Fortnite Season 7 (Image via ChillNikov on YouTube)
The Best Friendzy event in Fortnite Season 7 (Image via ChillNikov on YouTube)

Furthermore, this event also offered four free rewards for players to collect upon obtaining a certain number of points.

  • Outer Space Handshake Emoticon: 3 Points
  • Invasion Remix Track: 10 Points
  • LIfe's a Beach Weapon Wrap: 20 Points
  • Aquari-Axe Tool: 50 Points

Impostor Trials

The Fortnite Impostor Trials was released as part of a collaboration with Innersloth's Among Us. Playing 22 Impostor Trials matches can win players 11 badges along with three free rewards.

The free rewards to be earned are:

  • Hot Headed Spray
  • Just Between Us Emoticon
  • Spectral Flex Wrap

Island Games

The Island Games quests were added in the last leg of Fortnite Season 7. It requires loopers to play in the following fan-made creative modes for lucrative rewards.

  • Red vs Blue Rumble
  • Prison Breakout
  • Finest 2v2
  • Red vs Blue Lava
  • Wildlands Survival

The rewards players can win are as follows:

  • On the Rise Emoticon
  • Wavebreaker Wrap
  • Qwerty Axe Harvesting Tool
  • Drooly Spray
  • Beachball Banner Icon
  • Starfish Banner Icon

Chapter 2 Season 7 of Fortnite ends in three days, so gamers must ensure to collect as many free rewards as possible before the onset of Season 8.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
