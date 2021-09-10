Every free reward to redeem before Fortnite Season 7 ends: Best Friendzy, Island Games quest rewards, and more

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 was one of the best seasons the game has had so far. From alien invasions to Rick and Morty, followed by the Ariana Grande live concert, the ongoing season is a gift that keeps on giving.

However, just like all other good things, Season 7 of Fortnite must also come to an end, and it will do so on September 12. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is set to be released on September 13.

But before that, there are many free rewards that players must collect before Season 7 ends.

Every free reward Fortnite players should collect before the end of Chapter 2 Season 7

Battle Pass

The Battle Pass in every season of Fortnite offers a lot of free rewards to players, and Season 7 is no exception. Furthermore, the ongoing season also saw the return of Battle Stars, owing to which loopers can choose their rewards.

There are ten pages in the Battle Pass, each of which offers three free rewards, as follows:

Page 1

Kymera Banner Icon

Fishstick Janky Back Bling

Mercurial Spray

Page 2

100 V-Bucks

Oozey Weapon Wrap

Alie-Yum Emoticon

Page 3

Planet Banner Icon

Grand Finale Loading Screen

Sunny's Lander Glider

Page 4

Axe 2 Grind Music

Fever Dream Emoticon

Guggi Was Here Spray

Page 5

Mlem Emoticon

Kittanas Harvesting Tool

Spire Strike Loading Screen

Page 6

Vulcan Salute Emote

100 V-Bucks

Sunburnt Kittanas Style for Harvesting Tool

Page 7

Stand Together Spray

Light Streak Contrail

Alien Banner Icon

Page 8

Slone's Mission Loading Screen

8-Ball Janky Back Bling

Slone Spray

Page 9

Alien Door Banner Icon

Imagined Edge Weapon Wrap

Big Heff Emoticon

Page 10

*Buurrrpp* Emoticon

100 V-Bucks

Rick Dance Emote

Best Friendzy

The Best Friendzy event in Fortnite rewards gamers for playing with their in-game friends. For every 10 minutes players play with a friend, they earn a point.

The Best Friendzy event in Fortnite Season 7 (Image via ChillNikov on YouTube)

Furthermore, this event also offered four free rewards for players to collect upon obtaining a certain number of points.

Outer Space Handshake Emoticon: 3 Points

Invasion Remix Track: 10 Points

LIfe's a Beach Weapon Wrap: 20 Points

Aquari-Axe Tool: 50 Points

Impostor Trials

The Fortnite Impostor Trials was released as part of a collaboration with Innersloth's Among Us. Playing 22 Impostor Trials matches can win players 11 badges along with three free rewards.

To celebrate the launch of Impostors we're introducing the Fortnite Impostors Trials.



Sign up on our website, play some Impostors and earn free rewards. That's it!



More info here: https://t.co/m07G3GeHfe pic.twitter.com/QVljyo2elu — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 25, 2021

The free rewards to be earned are:

Hot Headed Spray

Just Between Us Emoticon

Spectral Flex Wrap

Island Games

The Island Games quests were added in the last leg of Fortnite Season 7. It requires loopers to play in the following fan-made creative modes for lucrative rewards.

Red vs Blue Rumble

Prison Breakout

Finest 2v2

Red vs Blue Lava

Wildlands Survival

The rewards players can win are as follows:

On the Rise Emoticon

Wavebreaker Wrap

Qwerty Axe Harvesting Tool

Drooly Spray

Beachball Banner Icon

Starfish Banner Icon

Chapter 2 Season 7 of Fortnite ends in three days, so gamers must ensure to collect as many free rewards as possible before the onset of Season 8.

