Every Sandcastle Location in Fortnite Season 6: Build and Destroy Challenge (Week 10)

The Fortnite Week 10 challenges have been added to the game, and players are tasked with discovering the new Sandcastle locations in Season 6.

Just like every other week, seven Epic Quests were added to the Week 10 challenges. Two of these are weekly challenges that require players to find Sandcastle locations in Fortnite.

🔔 Build Special Sandcastles! All Locations! - Fortnite Week 10 Challenges https://t.co/FH0SbxNNPE pic.twitter.com/vKDVaJuSBa — Fortnite Boards (@FortniteBoards) May 20, 2021

The Sandcastle locations in Fortnite are relatively easy to find since they are situated towards the edge of the map. Players can reach these Sandcastles right after jumping off the battle bus.

Destroy sandcastles only for them to reappear. Question: Is there a certain order to try? pic.twitter.com/MC38bQKQ0y — Miss Piasecki (@choicemimilf) May 18, 2021

The two challenges related to Sandcastle locations in Fortnite Week 10 are as follows:

Destroy Special Sandcastles (3) - 24,000 XP

Build Special Sandcastles (3) - 24,000 XP

Players can earn a total of 48,000 XP by completing these two Sandcastle challenges in Fortnite Season 6.

Fortnite Sandcastle locations: Best locations to complete the Week 10 Sandcastle challenges in Season 6

Popular YouTuber Perfect Score has uploaded a video that features the best locations for players to land to complete these weekly challenges.

Best spot to build a special Sandcastle in Fortnite

Build special Sandcastle in Fortnite Week 10 challenges - (Image via Perfect Score, YouTube)

The first area to find a special Sandcastle location in Fortnite is Dirty Docks. Players will need to interact with these Sandcastle locations in order to build them.

There are only three special Sandcastle locations in Dirty Docks which means it's best to complete this challenge in squad mode. Solo isn't a good option as numerous players will be competing for the same location to complete the weekly challenges.

Build special Sandcastle in Fortnite Week 10 challenges - (Image via Perfect Score, YouTube)

This challenge can also be completed at the southern edge of Holly Hedges. Players can build three special Sandcastles at the location in the image.

Best spot to destroy a Special Sandcastle in Fortnite

Destroy special Sandcastle in Fortnite Week 10 challenges - (Image via Perfect Score, YouTube)

Similarly, players will have to find special Sandcastle locations in Fortnite to destroy them. Perfect Score demonstrates in his video that the best location to complete this challenge is Misty Meadows.

Players will have to travel to the southern edge of the map, towards the beach at Misty Meadows. There they can find special Sandcastles. In order to destroy these, players will have to interact with each Sandcastle separately.

Build special Sandcastle in Fortnite Week 10 challenges - (Image via Perfect Score, YouTube)

The good thing about this challenge is that they can be completed at different spots. For instance, players can travel to the northern edge of Craggy Cliffs, where the land meets the sea. They will find three Sandcastles at the location, which can be destroyed easily.

These challenges can be completed in Fortnite's Team Rumble mode, and it is best to attempt them in squad mode.