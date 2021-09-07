Everything we know about Fortnite Naruto skin arriving in Chapter 2 Season 8

It is quite a tough time being a Fortnite enthusiast at this moment.

Gamers are undergoing severe roller coaster rides with their emotions as the hugely successful Season 7 will be over in less than a week. However, they are pretty curious regarding the upcoming season.

Epic Games' unputdownable efforts have hit home runs as players were glued to the game throughout the season. The developer has a higher mountain to climb as everyone in the community expects more from them.

In a positive development, the leaks revealing the arrival of Naruto in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 indicate that Epic has bigger plans for the upcoming season.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Naruto is here after several months of speculation

The entire Fortnite community underwent a phase of disappointment a few months back when the Epic vs Apple lawsuit occurred. A series of leaked documents threw significant light upon the former's collaborations. The list contained several names, including Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, and Naruto Uzumaki.

It was revealed that the popular anime character was expected to be released in Fortnite Season 5, but the project got delayed for some reason.

The news spread like wildfire in the community, and everyone was eager to know about the probable arrival of Naruto.

Fortnite Season 7 saw popular singer Ariana Grande take center stage and deliver a live performance. While gamers enjoyed the event, they were eager to know whether the Naruto collaboration was still on track or not.

It was recently reported that Epic had gained the rights to Naruto Uzumaki. The news came in as a big surprise, and it was revealed that the developers are working on adding him to the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass

Epic Games has successfully obtained the rights to Naruto and is now working on implementing the character into an upcoming Battle Pass. #Fortnite



(via @ShiinaBR) pic.twitter.com/tWUtGB8HD9 — Fortnite News 👽 (@FortniteBR) July 31, 2021

It has been revealed that Naruto will feature as a Tier 1 skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Readers must remember that the Battle Pass system changed a bit from Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 onwards. There are several pages, and each page can be unlocked by reaching a certain level or opening a certain number of gifts.

CONFIRMED: Naruto will be in the Season 8 Battle Pass!



This was already leaked some time ago, but it was recently confirmed by Donald Mustard (Chief Creative Officer @ Epic Games) in a conversation with @qCandywing. — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) September 7, 2021

It is rumored that Tier 1 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass will contain the Naruto skin as well as several other items such as the explosive Kunai weapon and an exclusive backbling.

A Naruto crossover: The Season 8 Battle Pass will reportedly feature some kind of Naruto crossover in terms of a Battle Pass skin and an explosive kunai weapon.#Fortnite — Collie Dokly Leaks, News&Concept (@CollieDokly) August 15, 2021

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 starts on September 13. Gamers can expect the downtime to kick off around 2 am ET. Since a new season is underway, the downtime is expected for approximately 3-4 hours.

Naruto is one of the most followed characters in the popular cultural world. His global popularity and cult-like fanbase will be quite beneficial for the developers.

Epic expects the Naruto skin to be a pathbreaker in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Users are pretty curious to know more about him, and it is safe to say that the developer has played a safe gamble by adding him to the game.

