Fallout player dubs Tri-Beam Laser Rifle as "The Gun From Fortnite"

Fortnite has just enabled the Tri-Beam Assault Rifle in Chapter 5 Season 3, further expanding on the game's collaboration with the Fallout universe. First teased in the T-60 Power Armor teaser for Chapter 5 Season 3, the weapon is definitely set to add to the wasteland theme while also shaking up the meta.

However, while the Tri-Beam Assault Rifle has injected excitement into the battle royale's fanbase, it seems like the Fallout community is celebrating the collaboration in their own way.

This is highlighted in a recent X clip shared by @Hecktrope, which showcased a moment from Fallout 76 where the player used in-game capabilities to engrave "The Gun From Fortnite" under the Tri-Beam Laser Rifle.

Members of the community took to the comments of the X post to make hilarious remarks about the new collaboration. X users @nicolai_agger, @DudeSpamsText, and @Ninjakittyes doubled down the joke and exaggerated it to massive proportions.

Comments from the community (Image via X/@Hecktrope)

Meanwhile, X user @realCharaO jokingly expressed how they feel uneasy with the fact that the T-60 Power Armor featured in the Battle Pass is from Fallout 4, while the Tri-Beam Laser Rifle is from Fallout 76.

Comments from the community (Image via X/@Hecktrope)

How does the Tri-Beam Assault Rifle work in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3?

While the moment shared in the X clip is hilarious, it does beg the question of how the Tri-Beam Laser Rifle works in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 and how it differs from the actual weapon.

The Tri-Beam Laser Rifle is an automatic weapon in the game, having a full-auto fire rate. However, it comes with the added benefit and deficit of an overheating feature. This means that while the weapon essentially has infinite ammo, it will overheat if used constantly, and players have to wait for it to cool down before they can use it again.

The Tri-Beam Laser Rifle will especially be a beloved addition to the game as it deals a lot of damage to vehicles, adding to the list of ways to counter cars in Chapter 5 Season 3.

How to find the Tri-Beam Laser Rifle in Chapter 5 Season 3

The Tri-Beam Laser Rifle is seen in a loading screen in the Battle Pass (Image via Epic Games)

The Tri-Beam Laser Rifle can only be found as an Epic variant weapon, with it dealing a significant amount of damage per second to players. Needless to say, finding the Tri-Beam Laser Rifle can truly help your chances at a Victory Royale.

Luckily, the Tri-Beam Laser Rifle can be found without much effort as the weapon is available in abundance across the Island. The Tri-Beam Laser Rifle can be found through the following means:

Chests

Rare Chests

Supply Drops (Only available through SHADOW Job Boards)

Ship It! Express drones

Floor Loot

With that in mind, head forth into a match and get your hands on the Tri-Beam Assault Rifle, basking in the power of this iconic weapon from the Fortnite x Fallout collaboration.

