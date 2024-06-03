Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 needs to replace Boogie Bombs with something more explosive 

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 is out with a bang and players are battling it out in the sandy new world of Wrecked. This high-octane season is supercharged with a host of new Fallout-themed introductions that many love. Fans are already finding ways to combat the unending vehicles tormenting their gameplay in this new season.

Meanwhile, Fortnite recently unvaulted the fabled Boogie Bomb to combat the cars mowing down players with ease. Although useful, the majority wants something stronger to come back and end this problem once and for all.

The Boogie Bomb is just not cutting it in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

The Boogie Bomb is alright, but Fortnite can do better

The Boogie Bomb is a great way to stop rampaging vehicles (Image via Epic Games)

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

The Boogie Bomb is exceptional in dispatching enemies from their vehicles and making them dance to your merry tunes. This coveted weapon was unvaulted after many complained of vehicles being too overpowered.

Trending

Despite being a good way to take care of opponents, players need better ways to defend themselves from being mowed down by Machine Gun Bots or Grenade Launcher Turrets.

A legendary weapon needs to be back with a bang

The Anvil Rocket Launcher can level the playing field (Image via Epic Games)

Many in the community are hoping that Fortnite unlocks one of the best ways to combat vehicles in this chaotic season - the Anvil Rocket Launcher. It is one of the most powerful of its type in the game and a perfect way to knock players out of their fortified vehicles.

This Rocket Launcher can lock onto cars and deal 600+ damage with each shot. Two shots from this legendary weapon can easily turn a fortified machine into a burning pile of metal and rubber.

Is the Anvil Rocket Launcher coming to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3?

Will the Rocket Launcher be back in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3? (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite has made no comment on when or if the Anvil Rocket Launcher will be unvaulted in the chaotic, vehicle-intensive Wrecked. Players are desperately asking for a solution to take down cars reinforced with a host of vehicle mods introduced in this season.

Even if the Anvil Rocket Launcher is not unvaulted, players are hoping that Fortnite might unvault something similar, like the Quad launcher, Cluster Clingers, or even the basic Rocket Launcher in this season.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 has introduced tons of new features, items, and consumables in this Fallout-inspired map. The list includes all-new named locations and new NPC Bosses with Mythic Vehicles that players can use to wreak havoc across the map.

Gamers worldwide are hoping Fortnite will introduce new weapons or countermeasures to take down these machines. This is despite a series of recent balance changes that reduced the damage incurred from vehicles.

Here's some more updates from the Fortnite world:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback