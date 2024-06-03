The latest season of Fortnite is out with players worldwide jumping into the world of Wasteland, and finding ways to counter Boogie Bombs in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 along with all the new items and weapons. This season includes the sandy new biome with the arrival of the Wastelanders, the antagonists in this season's story.

Boogies Bombs are one of the latest weapons unvaulted to help players deal with the onslaught of unending vehicles eliminating them. The Boogie bombs are a menace to the gameplay but one smart player found a brilliant way to counter Boogie Bombs in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3:

This is one of the most innovative ways to counter Boogie Bombs in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

The Boogie Bombs can be countered in an interesting way

Trending

A Fortnite player, u/Birthmark found out that the devious Boogie Bomb can be countered using the Hades Dash that players receive when traveling or being in contact with the green, mythical waters around The Underworld, Grim Gates, and a part of Restored Reels.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

This dash essentially lets players escape from the crosshairs of the opponent who just hit them with the boogie bomb and is an ingenious way to counter Boogie Bombs in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3.

This method to counter Boogie Bombs in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 is limited

Take a dip in the river and be anointed with the Hades dash to counter Boogie Bombs in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 (Image via Epic Games)

Although this is a great way to counter Boogie Bombs, this method is limited and can only be used sparingly. One dip in the green river gives players three dashes which can last them till they take a dip again.

The rivers are limited to the Northern half of the map while the action is throughout, essentially limiting this workaround to specific places on the map. Even if players carry the dash with them to other sections of the map, it is really difficult to not accidentally use it while jumping as a double jump can trigger a dash.

Is the Boogie Bomb the best solution to defend players from cars

Get players out of their vehicles with one hit of the Boogie Bomb (Image via Epic Games)

The Boogie bomb is one of the most innovative ways to stop a car dead in its track by essentially chucking the driver out of their vehicle and making them dance merrily while you take potshots at them.

Expand Tweet

Many players are desperately begging for the return of the coveted EMP Grenades that were found in plenty in the last season and Fortnite has teased that this vehicle-stopping grenade will be unvaulted soon.

Where to find Boogie Bombs in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Boogie Bombs can make opponents dance to your tunes (Image via Epic Games)

Boogie Bombs can be found anywhere on the map in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3. Players can receive Boogie Bombs from chests, looting buildings or just lying in the wild.

The Boogie bombs are the latest addition to the high-octane season of Wrecked and are a powerful deterrent for players who have turned their vehicles into turret on wheels thanks to all-new vehicle mods and items.

This is the brilliant way to counter Boogie Bombs in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 and keep fighting instead of dancing to your opponent's merry tunes. The Boogie Bomb is part of the host of new items and buffs introduced in the sandy map of Wrecked. Players worldwide are battling it out to claim their Victory Royale in this perilous situation where staying still is inviting a whole world of trouble to come find you!

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback