“That was incredible”: Fortnite streamer eliminates player in most ingenious way, community lauds the feat

With Fortnite adding a new layer of vehicular combat to the battle royale island, players are constantly looking for ways to not only counter cars in Chapter 5 Season 3 but also to fight enemies who invade their vehicles. While the vehicles and Vehicle Mods in the current season are powerful, Epic Games has introduced various items that players can use to fight back.

In a recent Reddit clip shared by u/Mtaylor0812_, the player can be seen in a solo Zero Build match in Chapter 5 Season 3, navigating the landscape in their modded-out Scorpion Car Body and an enemy in the vehicle. In a bid to get rid of the enemy, the player drove their vehicle into a Rift and landed on the Loot Island.

The player then drove the vehicle to the edge of Loot Island. Just as it was about to drop, they got out, threw a Boogie Bomb at it, and kicked the enemy out of the vehicle at the very last moment, leading the enemy to fall to their demise. This ingenuity has attracted a lot of attention from the community, with Reddit user u/TheReveling expressing their admiration for the player's idea by simply stating:

"That was incredible."

Other members of the community took to the comments to convey their appreciation for the moment captured in the Reddit clip. Reddit user u/rba9 pointed out how they plan to try out this strategy and highlighted the usefulness of the Boogie Bomb, especially in the vehicle-focused Chapter 5 Season 3.

Meanwhile, Reddit user u/claudiia04 joked about how the enemy player must have felt at the moment. They said how they would be massively disappointed if something like this happened to them.

Another Reddit user, u/Notapplesauce11, meanwhile, suggested an alternative strategy of driving enemies into the storm while having enough healing items to survive.

Highlighting the enemy's lack of quick thinking, something that played in u/Mtaylor0812_'s favor, Reddit user u/SwanzY- commented:

"He lucky he didnt just swap to driver seat lmao."

Where to get Boogie Bombs in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3?

Boogie Bombs were recently added to Chapter 5 Season 3 in a hotfix (Image via Epic Games)

Boogie Bombs were recently added to the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 loot pool with the v30.00 update hotfix as a way for players to counter cars. Throwing a Boogie Bomb at a vehicle causes all occupants to be kicked out, as seen in the Reddit clip. Much like previous seasons, they are extremely common and can be found in Chests, Floor Loot, and Supply Drops.

However, it is important to note that Boogie Bombs will likely be taken out of the game soon as they are merely here as a placeholder while Epic Games works on bringing back the Shield Breaker EMPs.

