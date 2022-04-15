Famous Fortnite 'Chug Jug With You' song gets DMCA strikes

Fortnite's community is filled with various videos, clips, and streams that provide mixed reactions from other loopers. One such video was a dedicated song called Chug Jug With You. The song, which is primarily dedicated to the game, has been a major hit around the community and the player base since the OG days. Unfortunately, there has been a recent incident amongst other creators that have used this song in their videos on Twitter.

Fortnite has provided its loopers with various new adventures along the way. This has given the motivation and upliftment of the community to come along with various discussions in response to changes or additions to the game. Several pro players and content creators have built up their own community and fan base that admires both their hard work and accomplishments in Fortnite.

Fortnite's famous song is now giving out DMCA strikes to creators

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Recently some DMCA strikes have been going out to twitter accounts who used the Chug Jug With You song (number one victory royale yeah fortnite we bout to get down) in videos.



These strikes come from the original song American Boy, so make sure to check the videos you've posted. Recently some DMCA strikes have been going out to twitter accounts who used the Chug Jug With You song (number one victory royale yeah fortnite we bout to get down) in videos.These strikes come from the original song American Boy, so make sure to check the videos you've posted.

The famous parody by the name Chug Jug With You has been a massive hit since Chapter 1. The song itself provided a lot of Fortnite references which were apparently identified as being sung by a kid. It was recently noted around the community that the famous song, which was used worldwide by various content creators, was facing DMCA Strikes.

This sparked major unrest amongst the creator community as there were several videos which either used a dedicated a portion of the song in their video. Several YouTube shorts and videos earned revenue out of this, as the song wasn't being copyright struck.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey It seems it could take a long time before spotting one of these videos being DMCAd as the DMCAs that happened to my friend today for the song were from June/March of 2021.



Just thought i'd inform you guys since it's a Fortnite meme song and you could get suspended from DMCAs. It seems it could take a long time before spotting one of these videos being DMCAd as the DMCAs that happened to my friend today for the song were from June/March of 2021.Just thought i'd inform you guys since it's a Fortnite meme song and you could get suspended from DMCAs.

This also caused widespread panic and disappointment from several loopers who loved using the song. Word also got out that the creator of the parody isn't striking creators rather the original song, from which the parody takes its melody from, and is inflicting DMCA strikes on people who used the song.

History of the parody song Chug Jug With You that went viral

Chug Jug With You was first uploaded to YouTube and Soundcloud two years ago by content creator, Leviathan, who told Inverse that the song was adapted from a skit from another channel and then took off. His channel's name derives from the OG Leviathan skin, which costs about 2000 V-Bucks.

The song had Fortnite references that dated back to Chapter 1 and the earlier seasons. It was an overall comedy song which was popular due to its simplicity and voice of the the artist. It was also noted by the creator that he does not own the whole percentage of the original song as the 18 second chorus in it is built from CMS skits with due permission.

