Fan-made Fortnite x LEGO concept blows minds

As the Fortnite community awaits the convergence of the Battle Royale phenomenon with the block-building icon LEGO, a new fan-made concept has emerged. This concept provides players with a potential preview of what the game could look like during this collaboration. It also teases the addition of ambitious game modes like Rocket Racing and the Fortnite Festival.

Released just days before the Big Bang live event and the arrival of Chapter 5, both of which are set to include the LEGO collaboration in some capacity, the concept has the community buzzing with excitement. It showcases a LEGO recreation of iconic elements from the Battle Royale realm.

New concept for the Fortnite x LEGO gives players a taste of what the collaboration could potentially bring

The concept brings to life a LEGO rendition of the default skin Jonesy, the trusty Launch Pad, the classic Revolver, and the helpful Small Shield Potions, all of which are key components of the game's universe. However, the Reddit clip also conceptualizes how player interactions, combat, and building might unfold within the LEGO collaboration game mode.

The concept also hints at what the world of Fortnite could look like when LEGO comes to the game. The video also features a faithful recreation of the iconic Dusty Depot POI from the OG Chapter 1 map. The elements in the location are also constructed with LEGO blocks, hinting at the possible appearance of buildings and structures within the LEGO game mode in Fortnite.

Seeing the video, the community took note of what the Fortnite x LEGO collaboration may hold, with some players claiming that the collaboration would be a welcome change to the game, especially as an optional mode. Some players even expressed their desire to play as their favorite characters from the LEGO universe. Some of the most notable reactions from the community are listed below:

What could the LEGO x Fortnite collaboration bring to the game?

The LEGO collaboration has been confirmed to release in Chapter 5, and players are buzzing with excitement to find out what the collaboration holds for them. The game mode is rumored to bring a lot of elements from the LEGO world, like blocky physics and other LEGO mechanics, into the game.

Leaks from prominent leaker Wensoing also suggest crafting could return to the game with the LEGO collaboration. While crafting was already a part of the game in Chapter 2 Season 6, the system was met with mixed reception upon introduction, as players found it tedious to run around and gather components to craft and get their hands on decent weapons.

As rumors hint at the LEGO game mode introducing crafting mechanics, it will be interesting to see how Epic Games improves upon the feature for the new collaboration. However, that's not the only possible returning feature, as leaks have also suggested that geysers could return to the game, offering players mobility within the LEGO-inspired environment,

