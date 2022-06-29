Fortnite: 5 most ridiculous ways in which people have won a game

Fortnite is predominantly played either on PC or a console. Players sit in one place, take control of their in-game character, and try to win. However, for some, this is too cliche and boring, and simply playing the game to win is not enough.

For such players, to make things interesting, the stakes have to be raised considerably. Therefore, some content creators and players come up with radical ideas and playstyles to win matches in the game. While they don’t always work, they are indeed entertaining to say the least.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion. The list is not in any particular order.

Some of the most ridiculous ways in which players have won games in Fortnite

1) Wii Remote Shotgun Extravaganza

Avery Lopriore, better known as Avxry, is a long-time Fortnite content creator. Alongside providing general information about updates in the game, he tends to partake in different challenges as well. One such challenge involved him trying to play Fortnite using a Wii Remote. While some may think that it backfired, that's far from the truth.

Despite being severely handicapped while playing using the Wii Remote, Avxry managed to win the game in the most spectacular way possible. In a twist of good luck and fate, his opponent ran into the reticle of the shotgun and got blasted back into the lobby. Suffice to say, this has to be the strangest yet most satisfying shotgun kill in the game's history.

2) The bigger they are, the harder they fall

When the Spider-Man mythics were added to Fortnite Chapter 3, it opened up a brand new dimension of swift vertical movement. Many players used this item to swing circles around opponents before shooting them in the back. With this item, a skilled player can outmaneuver multiple foes and secure a win with ease.

However, one player decided to take things to the next level by using the mythic's ability as bait. A redditor, going by the username 'u/Darkbrotherhood1,' forced their opponent to build tall and then sneakily used the mythic to slip back to ground level. Once the player reached the ground, they broke the support, and the enemy fell to their death.

3) Underwater win in Fortnite

Although FaZe's Jarvis Khattri was permanently banned from playing Fortnite, things were different back in the day. In a video alongside his brother, Frazier “Kay” Khattri who was recently ousted from the clan following a cryptocurrency scam, the duo won a match in the most spectacular way possible - underwater.

Although Jarvis himself wasn't underwater for the most part, his controller was. Despite losing connection to the device over and over again, he managed to bag a Victory Royale after shooting his opponent relentlessly with a shotgun from the high ground.

4) 200 IQ smoke play

Shadow Bombs are one of the most peculiar items to have been added to Fortnite. When used, they render a player invisible and allow them to traverse terrain with ease. While this does provide some tactical edge, no one expected it to be powerful enough to help a player win a round at the 2019 World Cup.

After realizing that his opponent had the upper hand, Martin "MrSavage" Foss Andersen did the unthinkable. Rather than building to reach the high ground, he used a Shadow Bomb to scale the side of the hill and reach the safe zone. His opponent, who was out of resources, was left dumbstruck and got eliminated.

5) Dance off Victory Royale, nearly

Emotes play a huge role in Fortnite. They allow players to perform gestures in the game that can sometimes be perceived as toxic. Nevertheless, they are loved by the community as some are based on popular dance moves. Due to this, content creator Parker Stevens, better known as Crispy Concords, decided to play a match using a dance pad for a controller.

Now, although he did not manage to win, in one of these games, he secured 11th place. While this may not seem very impressive, he managed this feat without having the ability to build. Given this handicap, a bit of leeway can be given and the endeavor can be declared a success.

