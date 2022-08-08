Fortnite: 5 strategies to beat players who are better than you

Fortnite lobbies are often a mix-and-match of talent and skill. Some opponents are downright terrible, while others can mop up the entire lobby without breaking a sweat. Such being the case, how does one go up against opponents with superior skills?

While there are numerous strategies that Loopers can employ to deal with these skilled opponents, a few are more reliable than others. Even if they don't guarantee success, they improve the odds of succeeding at the task.

Using these simple strategies in Fortnite can give players a fighting chance against skilled opponents

1) Stay mobile at all times

The key to outplaying opponents in Fortnite is to never let them get close enough for a kill. This can be done by staying mobile. Players must keep moving throughout the match to avoid being ambushed or surrounded. Although this is easier said than done, it's not impossible.

With so many mobility items and vehicles available on the island, moving about shouldn't be a problem. While this solution does not guarantee success in every scenario, it will give players the upper hand in combat. When and if opponents try to catch up, they can be sprayed from a distance to keep them pinned.

2) Try to be sneaky

Fortnite is not the best game for a stealth strategy. There are no mechanics as such that allow for full-fledged stealth combat. Be that as it may, players can nevertheless be sneaky during the match. They can use bushes and tall grass to remain hidden and stay out of sight of opponents.

Alternatively, they can even use certain skins like Groot that help them blend into the environment better. Whichever is the case, they can use these sneaky maneuvers to get a drop on their opponents. If the enemy fights back considerably well, rotating to another bush or finding other means of hiding will prevent the player from dying.

3) If attacked, don't panic

Often, players go into a state of panic the moment an opponent attacks them. Rather than fighting back in an organized manner, they tend to spray-and-pray in hopes of securing a win. Sadly, with their opponents having the psychological upper ground, they can see through the desperate attempt and stand firm.

This is the most common mistake that players make. Rather than shooting randomly and going into a full-blown state of panic, they must remain calm and composed. Making each shot count will ensure that the opponent sustains some damage. Even if it's not enough to land a killing blow, it will deter them from pushing for a kill.

4) Always fight from a high ground

One of the most basic yet useful strategies to beat skilled opponents in Fortnite is to rotate to high ground. When on high ground, players will be able to shoot downhill, which will give them a combat advantage. With superior shooting angles on their side, opponents trying to push uphill will be denied any ground.

While it can be argued that opponents can use vehicles to muscle their way onto high ground, it's not a sound strategy in most instances. If players manage to hold their ground and fight back effectively, opponents will have no option but to retreat. Once they start to fall back, players can then initiate a pursuit and eliminate them.

5) Use unconventional tactics

In Fortnite, most players stick to a tried-and-true strategy. This involves tactics that work well with traditional weapons such as guns. Such being the case, most professionals have mastered these tactics in-game. Going up against them using the same strategy is bound to fail. Thus, unconventional tactics have to be employed.

Rather than going head-to-head with a crack shot in battle, players need to find alternate means of engagement. This can involve using items like Firefly Jars and Crash Pads. Players can even turn to stealth if possible to land the initial blow on their target.

