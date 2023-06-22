Fortnite: All Vault Keycard locations in Chapter 4 Season 3

In Fortnite, certain places have far superior loot to others. POIs generally have better loot than landmarks, and some POIs are better than their own counterparts. Landing in a good spot can determine the quality of loot you can get. In the past, vaults have typically been the best spot to go for loot, even if they're extremely rare and difficult to get into.

In Chapter 4 Season 3, there are actually seven vaults. Most seasons are lucky to have one vault, but this season there are enough to go around. Here's where they are and how to get into them with the key.

How to get into vaults in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

The first step to getting into any vault in Fortnite is always to get the keycard. Without it, you will never penetrate the unbreakable door that covers it or the impenetrable walls and ceiling surrounding it.

At each vault location, there is a highcard key boss and two of his henchmen roaming around. They are hostile, and killing all of them results in the dropping of the keycard. When you get to each area, be sure to find and eliminate the NPCs to get the card and head to the vault.

Vault 1

The first vault (Image via Fortnite.GG)

The first vault is found here in Shattered Slabs. It is found on the northwest side of the POI on a hill by some buildings.

Vault 2

Second vault (Image via Fortnite.GG)

The second vault is found outside of Frenzy Fields. Head to the southwest of the POI to the landmark Meadow Mansion to find it.

Vault 3

Third vault (Image via Fortnite.GG)

The third vault is located just outside of the Citadel. It is in the basement of the watchtower found there.

Vault 4

Fourth vault (Image via Fortnite.GG)

The fourth vault is found in Brutal Bastion. It is located in the northernmost portion of the main building on the bottom floor.

Vault 5

Fifth vault (Image via Fortnite.GG)

The fifth vault can be found in the basement of the large building at Secluded Spire, a landmark outside of Slappy Shores.

Vault 6

The sixth and final main vault (Image via Fortnite.GG)

The final stationary vault is found in Mega City and is probably the most popular one since it was present during Chapter 4 Season 2. Go to the northeast side and the vault is beside a small garage.

Vault 7

Loot island (Image via Epic Games)

The seventh vault is always located on Loot Island, which famously does not have a set location on the map. Additionally, this is the only map that cannot be opened with a keycard.

Instead, it requires two regular keys (which can drop from chests) to open. These are all of Chapter 4 Season 3's vaults.

Poll : 0 votes