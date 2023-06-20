Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 glitch grants up to 100,000 XP in minutes, here's how

There is a new Fortnite XP glitch in Chapter 4, Season 3. First, enter the island code by selecting "Change the Game Mode" and scrolling to the "Island Code" tab. You can enter these digits: 0567- 0810- 4210, which should bring up a 1v1 build fights map. Ensure setting it to a private match, so other players cannot get into it, and you can glitch without anyone else nearby.

From there, you can follow these next steps. Doing so will result in increased XP gaining without doing a lot.

Step-by-step guide for Fortnite XP glitch

Step 1: Go through this doorway

Walk through this opening (Image via KiwiGuy on YouTube)

When you spawn in this Fortnite Creative map, a wall with two doorways will be directly in front of you. Go through the one on the right, propelling you to a new map section. Turn to the right and look for the pile of weapons on the ground. Be sure to pick up a Grappler and any other items you want.

Step 2: Activate the glitch

Go to the statue and activate the glitch (Image via KiwiGuy on YouTube)

In the middle of the platform, there's a statue. Grapple over and up beside it. Look around as an "Earn XP" button should be hidden somewhere. When you find it, interact with it, and you should be transported to a new map section. The XP should begin coming in very slowly at that point.

Repeat the first two steps. Go back through the doorway and onto the platform, and there is a second statue with an XP button for Chapter 4, Season 3. Do the same thing, which will passively increase your earnings.

Step 3: Respawn and find a new button

Interact with this secret button (Image via KiwiGuy on YouTube)

After this, respawn yourself, and you'll return to the same initial room. Look around for a timer, but don't worry about how much time is on it. You will find another secret button in the corner of the opening. Interact with it. This will put you in a new room with a 10-minute countdown.

In the right corner of the map, there's another "Hmm" button just in front of you. Interact again. Once the countdown begins, head inside the statue and press the hidden XP button on the front of it.

Step 4: Activate more XP

Activate more XP (Image via KiwiGuy on YouTube)

From there, turn right. In the crease in the wall directly in front of you, there's a button for more XP. Interact with it, and a wall will open up to the left. Inside, there is a statue. Head over to it and interact with the button. This will dramatically increase the amount of Fortnite XP earned.

Continue exploring around for other secret buttons that increase the XP for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 as well.

