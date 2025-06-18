Fortnite Ballistic (v36.10) patch notes revealed

Fortnite Ballistic (v36.10) patch notes have been revealed, and there's a lot of ground to cover: new map, weapons, gadgets, features, balances, and fixes. Suffice it to say, while Chapter 6 Season 3 Super has been in the spotlight since going live, the team working on Ballistic has been keeping up with the pace. This is what they had to say:

Ad

"Another bullet in the chamber! v36.10 brings the K-Zone Commons shell map to Ballistic. With the Test Grounds playlist being reworked, we’re renaming new map updates going forward. The K-Zone Commons update brings the fast-fire Machine Pistol, the healing Med Mist Grenade, pre-game warmup, a rank reset, and several fixes and improvements. Ready, aim, fire!"

Ad

Trending

That being said, here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite Ballistic (v36.10) patch notes and what you can expect to see once the downtime today (June 18, 2025) ends.

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Fortnite Ballistic (v36.10) patch notes

New Map: K-Zone Commons

K-Zone Commons (Image via Epic Games)

One of the highlights of the Fortnite Ballistic (v36.10) patch notes is the introduction of the new map: K-Zone Commons. The map has been designed around multiple points of contention; surprise flanks are your friend on this Korean-inspired shell map.

Ad

New Weapon/Gadget: Machine Pistol and Med Mist Grenade

Machine Pistol (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite Ballistic (v36.10) patch notes also shed light on a new weapon and gadget. The Machine Pistol is a fully automatic, short-range gat with a 14-round clip and high fire rate. However, this comes with tricky-to-tame recoil, but it's a formidable secondary weapon available for a bargain price.

Ad

Med Mist Grenade (Image via Epic Games)

The Med Mist Grenade is Ballistic’s first healing gadget. It is perfect for mending pinned-down teammates from afar as it explodes on contact, creating a mist that heals allies and enemies in the area over time.

Ad

New Feature: Pre-Game Warmup

Pre-Game Warmup (Image via Epic Games)

Before a match starts, you’ll now enter a pre-game warmup phase. You'll be able to try out weapons and practice your aim against training targets while other players load into the match. Use this time to test out weapons and see which one suits your playstyle. When all players are loaded in, the game's starting countdown timer will begin as usual.

Ad

Rank Reset: R&D Season 2

The next Ranked Season, R&D Season 2, kicks off today. Whether you’re completely new to Ballistic or returning, you’ll need to play one match to establish your rank. Keep in mind that matchmaking is based on the average rank of your party. If you're playing with hardcore players, you may want to rethink things.

Improvements and Fixes for v36.10

Lastly, we come to improvements and fixes listed in the Fortnite Ballistic (v36.10) patch notes. There are quite a few to go over:

Ad

General Fixes

Fixed an issue preventing players from swapping weapons immediately after throwing a utility item.

Fixed an issue where weapons would sometimes not be reloaded at the start of a new round.

Fixed an issue where sidearms would take up the primary weapon slot.

Fixed an issue where players would sometimes see a black screen when returning to the Lobby.

Fixed an issue where two platforms were unintentionally accessible on Storm Chaser Cove.

Ad

Rift Point Device

Fixed an issue where the Rift Point Device could be carried over into the next round.

Fixed an issue where the “Ally Defusing!” message would sometimes show to the player defusing.

Vote to Surrender

Fixed an issue where the player initiating the surrender vote would not show as having voted.

Fixed an issue where, after voting to surrender, players would not see their vote reflected.

Other

Fixed an issue where incorrect ranks would sometimes display for players on the scoreboard.

Fixed an issue where windows were missing from cars on Cinderwatch.

Fixed an issue where Fortnite would sometimes crash when launching Ballistic.

Implemented several technical improvements.

Ad

That's about everything you need to know about the Fortnite Ballistic (v36.10) patch notes. The developers have mentioned that the next major update will be in July 2025, likely once Epic Games is back from their Summer Break.

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More