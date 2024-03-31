Fortnite Bed Wars: UEFN map code, how to play, and more

Bed Wars has become an iconic aspect of gaming ever since its inception in Minecraft, and Fortnite is no exception to its allure as creators can now use the capabilities of the Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) to recreate this beloved game mode. One map that perfectly captures the essence of this well-known game mode is simply titled Bed Wars, and players can hop onto the map to experience a more strategic approach to gameplay.

The Bed Wars map is built by Creator theboydilly, the creator behind other acclaimed maps like GO! GOATED Zone Wars. It allows players to compete against enemies to make sure their bed is the last one standing. This article will break down how they can find the Bed Wars map and relive this iconic game mode within the Fortnite ecosystem.

Everything you need to know about the Fortnite Bed Wars Creative map

Your goal is to destroy other players' beds in Bed Wars (Image via Xannvy on YouTube)

UEFN map code

The Bed Wars map has managed to maintain a consistent playerbase since its release, thanks to the popularity of both the game mode and the creator. So players should be able to find the Bed Wars map in the Discover menu easily. However, if you cannot locate it in the vast libraries of UEFN experiences, navigate to the search bar in the top left corner of the main Fortnite Battle Royale lobby.

Here, you will find a search bar prompting you to put in the designated UEFN map code for the Bed Wars map: 5445-1030-4679. Once you have entered the assigned map code, hit confirm. This will change your current game mode to the Bed Wars map, and you can now queue for a match either solo or with friends.

How to play

You can collect various items from Vending Machines (Image via Xannvy on YouTube)

After loading into a match on the Bed Wars map, you will spawn in your team's assigned base with your bed and some building materials. Your job in the Bed Wars map is simple: protect your team's bed while trying to destroy the opposing squad's beds. You can collect materials and other resources to protect your bed and claim weapons from Vending Machines.

Additionally, you can upgrade your base to reinforce the defenses for your bed, allowing you to be more aggressive toward other players' beds. And the cherry on top, the Bed Wars map provides players with a lot of XP for the Battle Pass, allowing them to play this iconic game mode while also progressing through the tiers and claiming rewards.

