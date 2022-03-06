Fortnite boss Tim Sweeney shares his favorite in-game cosmetics and much more

Fortnite is one of the most successful ongoing games in the world. Every day the game evolves. With every season and update, the player base grows with it. When the game was launched back in 2017, it quickly received a cult following. Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney called it the "Future of Gaming into the Metaverse".

Ever since Epic started scaling Fortnite to a whole other level, Creative Director Donald Mustard is often seen as the frontman. He is the one who interacts with the community and press about the game and what's upcoming.

This doesn't mean that Tim isn't involved. In a recent tweet, he revealed his favorite Fortnite cosmetics when the community asked him the burning question in one of his posts.

Fortnite boss Tim Sweeney reveals his favorite in-game cosmetics

Fortnite CEO and creator Tim Sweeney recently answered many questions thrown his way into his Twitter thread. The community is inquisitive about what the game's creator prefers over their individual choices and tries to find the reasons behind them.

Tim Sweeney @TimSweeneyEpic Alcohol is just the adult version of candy. Alcohol is just the adult version of candy.

Tim tweeted today a very weird fact that states:

"Alcohol is just the adult version of candy"

Now keeping in mind his follower base, primarily teenagers who play the game, clearly ignored this fact and started spam replying to his tweet, to surprisingly which, he responded.

Tim posted the above photo when asked about his favorite in-game cosmetic. The back bling above is called the Perfect Present, part of the Chapter 1 Season 7 Battle Pass. This shows how Tim still reminisces on the OG days of Fortnite like other OG players.

Michael @1xMichaelFN @TimSweeneyEpic hi Tim whats your go to Fortnite skin @TimSweeneyEpic hi Tim whats your go to Fortnite skin

Tim stated that the main "Jellie" skin is his favorite when asked about his favorite skin. Jellie was released in Chapter 2 Season 1, and was available in the Item Shop for 1200 V-Bucks. Another user tweeted that Tim's favorite cosmetic combo is the Jellie skin paired with the Perfect Present back bling.

Why Tim Sweeney is popular among the player community?

Tim Sweeney is a popular figure among the player community for his disses on Apple Inc. for removing it from the App Store. He is also known for interacting with the community more often on his Twitter threads.

LilRageX @RageFN_ @TimSweeneyEpic @P0kemasterO Tim sweeney are you a sweat or just a casual player? @TimSweeneyEpic @P0kemasterO Tim sweeney are you a sweat or just a casual player?

When the player replied to his tweet last night about whether he would play Fortnite with the user, Tim replied that maybe he already has it if he's on the NA-East servers. Furthermore, the user went on to ask him if he is a sweat or a casual player.

Tim replied, "More of a tryhard, to be honest". The casual conversation that Epic Games Boss engages in with the community is precisely why every user is fond of him, regardless of who the player is.

