×
Create
Notifications

Fortnite boss Tim Sweeney shares his favorite in-game cosmetics and much more

Tim Sweeney shares his favorite outfits with the player community (Image via FT Montage/Getty Images)
Tim Sweeney shares his favorite outfits with the player community (Image via FT Montage/Getty Images)
Rishabh Sabarwal
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 06, 2022 03:02 AM IST
Feature

Fortnite is one of the most successful ongoing games in the world. Every day the game evolves. With every season and update, the player base grows with it. When the game was launched back in 2017, it quickly received a cult following. Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney called it the "Future of Gaming into the Metaverse".

Ever since Epic started scaling Fortnite to a whole other level, Creative Director Donald Mustard is often seen as the frontman. He is the one who interacts with the community and press about the game and what's upcoming.

This doesn't mean that Tim isn't involved. In a recent tweet, he revealed his favorite Fortnite cosmetics when the community asked him the burning question in one of his posts.

Fortnite boss Tim Sweeney reveals his favorite in-game cosmetics

@TimSweeneyEpic Tim what’s your fav cosmetic?

Fortnite CEO and creator Tim Sweeney recently answered many questions thrown his way into his Twitter thread. The community is inquisitive about what the game's creator prefers over their individual choices and tries to find the reasons behind them.

Alcohol is just the adult version of candy.

Tim tweeted today a very weird fact that states:

"Alcohol is just the adult version of candy"

Now keeping in mind his follower base, primarily teenagers who play the game, clearly ignored this fact and started spam replying to his tweet, to surprisingly which, he responded.

@RageFN_ https://t.co/jb0Vscv2LU

Tim posted the above photo when asked about his favorite in-game cosmetic. The back bling above is called the Perfect Present, part of the Chapter 1 Season 7 Battle Pass. This shows how Tim still reminisces on the OG days of Fortnite like other OG players.

@TimSweeneyEpic hi Tim whats your go to Fortnite skin
@1xMichaelFN Jellie main.
@TimSweeneyEpic @1xMichaelFN 🤔 https://t.co/1Ikz5dsMar

Tim stated that the main "Jellie" skin is his favorite when asked about his favorite skin. Jellie was released in Chapter 2 Season 1, and was available in the Item Shop for 1200 V-Bucks. Another user tweeted that Tim's favorite cosmetic combo is the Jellie skin paired with the Perfect Present back bling.

Why Tim Sweeney is popular among the player community?

Whoa @FitzyLeaks is currently ratioing the App Store ad for PUBG Mobile! If he pulls this off, will Apple plead for Fortnite to come back with Epic direct payment intact? Only time will tell. twitter.com/FitzyLeakz/sta…

Tim Sweeney is a popular figure among the player community for his disses on Apple Inc. for removing it from the App Store. He is also known for interacting with the community more often on his Twitter threads.

@TimSweeneyEpic Hi Tim, can we please play fortnite together one day?
@P0kemasterO If you're on US East, maybe we already have.
@TimSweeneyEpic @P0kemasterO Tim sweeney are you a sweat or just a casual player?
@RageFN_ @P0kemasterO More of a tryhard to be honest.

When the player replied to his tweet last night about whether he would play Fortnite with the user, Tim replied that maybe he already has it if he's on the NA-East servers. Furthermore, the user went on to ask him if he is a sweat or a casual player.

Also Read Article Continues below

Tim replied, "More of a tryhard, to be honest". The casual conversation that Epic Games Boss engages in with the community is precisely why every user is fond of him, regardless of who the player is.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी