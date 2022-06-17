Bots are broken in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Fortnite, much like any other Battle Royale game, depends on bots to keep the show going. However, this does not mean that there is a lack of players. Bots are used to reduce the steepness of the learning curve for Loopers and help them understand the game.

This is why when players jump into the game for the first time ever, they are almost guaranteed a win - as the bot lobby lets them win. While it may seem like spoon feeding, in reality, it encourages the player to have another go at the game after the first Victory Royale.

With time, bots are eventually replaced by players who are on the same skill level. Since Epic Games uses bots to fill out public lobbies to reduce wait times, they cannot be removed altogether. Given that they perform okay-ish in combat, there is no harm in having them in-game, right? Well, that is far from the truth at the moment.

Bots are acting stranger than usual in the latest chapter of Fortnite Chapter

Bots are not the smartest Loopers on the island. When it comes to combat, they are often clunky and make some of the strangest decisions. They randomly drop loot, switch weapons, and run in an awkward yet predictable manner. This makes them easy to spot and deal with.

However, off late, bots seem to be more broken than usual. In a Reddit post shared by a user called soberkids19, a bot can be seen getting stuck while trying to run out of a pond. The clip was captured in Fortnite Zero Build mode.

Despite building mechanics not being made available, jumps and parkour mechanics do exist. Since bots can indeed jump about in combat, it is rather odd to see this one constantly running into a knee-high wall.

Taking into consideration that Epic Games has had close to five years to work on their bot's AI in Fortnite, it would seem that things are not going according to plan. Rather than the bots improving, they seem to be getting worse. While it can be argued that this is just for the new Zero Build Mode, that is not the case.

Another Reddit user by the name of AniixP mentions that the same is happening in Build Mode. Since this is the first mode that the game had after Save The World, it is highly peculiar.

Even though this is likely a temporary issue, Epic Games has to find a long-term solution to such things. With the Zero Build mode increasing in popularity, having broken bots is not going to win the developers cookie points. With more new players coming into the fold, their debut first-game experience has to be flawless.

If the bots are too difficult, players will likely quit Fortnite after the first game. If it is too easy, they will drop into the live lobby and get killed in seconds, making them want to quit the game as well. This is why having good bots matters. They set a benchmark as to what newcomers might face in the matches to come.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far