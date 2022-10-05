Fortnite Bytes Quest: How to complete and redeem the Nothing Pickaxe

There are multiple cosmetics in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4's battle pass. Every outfit comes with other items to make a set, and several items have different entities that complete them. One such skin is Bytes, which comes with various unique cosmetics.

One of his new cosmetics is the Nothing's Gift pickaxe, which has multiple styles that players can unlock by completing Fortnite Bytes quests. The Nothing Pickaxe is available initially from Page 2 and costs seven battle stars.

There are eight different Fortnite Bytes quests, each rewarding a new style for the pickaxe. Here's how to complete them and get all the alternate styles.

Fortnite Bytes Quest Guide: Unlocking alternate styles

Loopers will have to complete the following challenges to get the outfit:

Challenge 1: Tune the TV while wearing the Bytes outfit

Tune the television (Image via HarryNinetyFour on YouTube)

Make sure you have equipped the Bytes outfit and load into a match. Head directly to the house west of the Herald's Sanctum. The garage has a TV with the option to tune it by interacting. Do so.

Challenge 2: Damage opponents with EvoChrome weapons

The EvoChrome Burst Assault Rifle (Image via Epic Games)

EvoChrome weapons include the EvoChrome Burst Assault Rifle and Shotgun. These can be found mostly in chromed chests in Chrome-covered locations. The best places to get these are Shimmering Shrines and Herald's Sanctum.

Use these to deal a total of 2,500 damage to opponents, not wildlife. This will also eventually upgrade the weapons in rarity.

Challenge 3: Drive 5,000m in chromed vehicles

A Chromed Whiplash (Image via j8hnb on YouTube)

The third Fortnite Bytes quest is to drive chromed vehicles. Here's how to do that:

Get chrome splashes either from chromed chests or by harvesting chromed materials. Throw one in a vehicle, covering it in Chrome. Drive that vehicle 5,000 meters in total.

Challenge 4: Pass through chromed structures in different named locations

Passing through structures (Image via Perfect Score on YouTube)

Players can do this in one of two ways. You will need to pass through 10 structures in the named locations, so you must visit multiple. Shimmering Shrines, Herald's Sanctum, and Chrome Crossroads are already covered in Chrome, so that's three of the 10. Other POIs will have to be manually chromed with a Chrome splash.

Challenge 5: Search 20 chromed chests

Chromed chests in Herald's Sanctum (Image via Epic Games)

You can find chromed chests in Herald's Sanctum, Shimmering Shrine, and Chrome Crossroads. Open 20 of them for this Fortnite Bytes quest.

Challenge 6: Deal 2,500 damage to chromed wildlife

Chromed wildlife in Herald's Sanctum (Image via Perfect Score on YouTube)

Loopers can find chromed wildlife in and around the aforementioned chromed locations. When attacking the Herald, the boss sends chromed wolves after you, which may be a quick way to accomplish this task.

Challenge 7: Eliminate 10 opponents at chromed locations

Herald's Sanctum is chromed (Image via Fortnite Wiki)

Currently, only three named locations are chromed: Shimmering Shrines, Chrome Crossroads, and Herald's Sanctum. Head there and eliminate 10 total opponents. This does not have to be in one match.

Challenge 8: Chrome 10 opponents

Chroming an opponent (Image via Perfect Score on YouTube)

Finally, you will need Chrome splashes to Chrome a total of 10 opponents. This is best done in squads, where multiple people can be chromed with one splash. Throw Chrome splashes at them or the ground near them. Alternatively, you can enter 50 v 50 to do this and the last challenge quicker.

