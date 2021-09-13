Fortnite Carnage skin in Chapter 2 Season 8: Pricing, how to redeem, and more

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is just moments away from going live. The developers have rolled the game to downtime for the v18.00 update and gamers are currently not able to access it.

The downtime for the major season update will be a bit longer than usual. The developers are adding loads of content and removing in-game files that are not required.

The players are quite hyped up and want to access the game as soon as possible. In between roller coaster rides of emotion, the community is quite excited about the news of receiving the Carnage skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Epic teased a possible Carnage skin through the trailer

Each season, Epic Games releases a Battle Pass that consists of several skins and other in-game items. These cosmetics can be claimed by ranking up the tiers and unlocking the rewards.

In the past, users have seen the Battle Pass release several exclusive in-game cosmetics and skins. Some are absolutely magnificent and become fan favorites in no time.

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass trailer revealed the Cube taking over the island. The isle is almost destroyed and the Cube has returned to completely wipe it out.

The battle against the Cube will be legendary and the trailer demonstrates several characters giving their everything in the fight.

The clip also showed glimpses of a reddish tinged monstrous physique and gamers anticipating it is Carnage from the Marvel Universe. Fans are quite excited about the having its skin in the game.

Carnage in Fortnite⁉️😳🚨😳😳 pic.twitter.com/415h7jXdx5 — Hunter | 🐀 Catcher Shill (@hunterspatrol) September 12, 2021

The skin looks fabulous from the trailer and once released, gamers will lose no opportunity to claim it from the Battle Pass. The Battle Pass will cost around 950 V-Bucks and consist of several skins other than the Carnage.

The skin is reportedly placed on page 10 of the Battle Pass and gamers will need to reach level 90 to unlock it. The coveted skin will also require 9 Battle Stars to be unlocked.

Along with the skin, the Battle Pass page features an exclusive pickaxe and back bling as well as a loading screen. All these items will be unlocked with the help of Battle Stars.

Gamers expect Carnage to have a few variants in the game similar to the Rick Sanchez and Dr. Slone cosmetics that featured in Fortnite Season 7.

Season 8 Teaser Trailer!



Carnage confirmed 🙌pic.twitter.com/80nFVjK2bG — Ako | Fortnite News  (@FNChiefAko) September 12, 2021

The arrival of Carnage skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has raised speculation of Spider-Man arriving in the game.

The trailer release for Spider-Man's upcoming movie was met with a lot of speculation among players who reportedly raised demands to have a Spidey skin in Fortnite.

Also Read

With Carnage being teased in the trailer, hopes of getting Spider-Man have skyrocketed. It is to be seen whether it becomes a reality or not. Till then, its better to wait patiently with fingers crossed.

Edited by Ravi Iyer