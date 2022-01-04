3 celebrity cameos in Fortnite that failed terribly (and 3 that were a hit)

Fortnite skins are the most bought items in the game, and Loopers are crazy for them. Celebrity cameos in the Item Shop are a cherry on top for the community. Fortnite is known for its Collaborations with celebrities, streamers, and other entertainment entities.

Often when these collaborations happen, skins are received with a positive liking by the community, usually when they get to play as their favorite pop culture character. But that is not always the case. There's always a mix of reactions to which skins players like and buy the most and which take the fall.

Celebrity collab skins which failed "terribly" to make the spotlight

1) Major Lazer

Major Lazer cosmetic set surprised players with its first appearance in Fortnite in Season X, but the "Lazer Blast" emote became more popular than the skin. Even though it had 13 appearances in the item shop, it wasn't able to keep up to the celeb's popularity. The player base had their own opinion that the skin was overdone and not fit for use in competitive gaming.

2) Chief Hopper (David Harbour)

Chief Hopper from the famous Netflix show "Stranger Things" made its way to Fortnite in 2019 with the release of a new season of the show. Sadly, the skin did not get quite the reaction Epic Games was hoping for. To be simple, the dull skin, worth a roaring 1500 V-Bucks, had too many hit points that did not fit well with the Battle Royale concept.

3) Finn (John Boyega)

With the successful collaboration between Fortnite and Star Wars, it brought players loads of excitement during Chapter 2. However, preferences played a major role for the collab skins released in the item shop. Finn's skin was overlooked, whereas skins like Kylo Ren and Rey took over the community for design reasons.

Celebrity Fortnite skins which were an absolute hit

1) John Wick (Keanu Reeves)

Beware of the Boogeyman. Keanu Reeves, the beloved actor, made his Fortnite debut as John Wick in season 9. The skin was an absolute hit and offered two variants with additional emotes to go with it in the Item Shop. Not just that. Epic Games created an entirely new LTM called Wick's Bounty dedicated to the actor, as well as the iconic building from the movie, The Continental, which was added as a POI.

2) The Foundation (Dwayne Johnson)

Out of all the skins available in Fortnite, only The Seven have a unique art style. The first "Seven" skin was The Scientist and recently, flipsiders saw The Foundation's unique outfit (yet to be unlocked) as a bonus Battle Pass cosmetic. And lastly, it's Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson playing as the Leader of The Seven. Who wouldn't be up for it?

3) MCU Spider-Man (Tom Holland)

With the recent release of Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: No Way Home, Fortnite added the MCU version of the skin. Featuring 4 different outfit styles starring Tom Holland himself, the skin looked exactly like suits from the movie. Even though Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass includes the comic-accurate webslinger, people were quick to grab the MCU's friendly neighborhood this Holiday Season.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi