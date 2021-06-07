Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: Aliens might be mocking players right after their first contact

In preparation for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, the aliens have begun sending signals to the Island. These signals were initially distorted and sometimes not very clear.

However, with just a day to go for the new season, the aliens have now begun communicating directly, making their presence felt and known.

The answer to the age-old question, "Is intelligent life out there?" has been answered. Apparently, they're mocking the residents of Fortnite. What seemed to be a military code at first, "Lima's Mike Foxtrot's Alfa Oscar," when read as an acronym, looks something like this: "LMFAO."

Yes, the first message sent by these aliens to the residents of Fortnite is literally a pop culture acronym making fun of them. While this could have a deeper meaning or perhaps relate to a possible collaboration with the American electronic dance music duo known as "LMFAO," leakers are sure that it's just the aliens taunting players.

However, it's not exactly known why.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: Mari and the aliens

A while ago, Fortnite posted on its official Twitter handle a link that takes players to a Discord server. Within the server, an enigmatic character known only as Mari has been trying to contact these aliens but has had no luck, until now.

Hey Hot Saucers, Mari here. Got something weird to show you. Alien stuff. Not safe to talk here.



Come help us figure this out: https://t.co/8sJ4QuzFIo pic.twitter.com/ymKDuDoPZM — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 6, 2021

Mari has been dropping puzzles for the Fortnite community, and while many have been solved, they remain a mystery. Mari has also been talking to Fortnite residents and players, stating that this was the first time the aliens have spoken back.

"Lima Mike Foxtrot Alfa Oscar," or simply "LMFAO," have been the first recorded words the aliens have replied with. In fact, Mari is also freaked out and has no idea what they mean.

Read the entire conversation below:

- Lima Mike Foxtrot Alfa Oscar -



Whoa. I know that, like, we've been talking this whole time about the aliens talking to us... but getting our first real confirmation? Like the first real communication mano-a-space-mano?

This is kind of freaking me out. — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News 🛸 (@FortTory) June 6, 2021

I'll let you convert that time for wherever you live.

By the way, these were scattered in the stuff we found. I don't think there's anything we can do with them yet, but they still seemed important, thought you should have them. — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News 🛸 (@FortTory) June 6, 2021

After going through the conversation, it's safe to assume that more hints will be dropped today (June 7th, 2021) at 12:00 PM ET. Hopefully, the meaning behind the puzzles will be revealed and shed more light as to who these extraterrestrial invaders are.

With Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 building up to be one of the most hyped-up seasons yet, from advertising in Times Square to actual crop circles in different parts of the world, it's safe to assume that by the looks of it, players will be in for an out-of-this-world experience on June 8th.

Will gamers be able to play Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 on IOS?

