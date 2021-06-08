Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: All Mending Machine locations

One of Fortnite's quests in Week 1 asks players to purchase a shield potion from one of the Mending Machines scattered across the map. These machines offer players items they can purchase with gold, such as healing consumables.

From the video screenshot below, there are 12 different locations for Mending Machines, each lying near a major Fortnite area. When players get injured or need a quick small shield, they can travel to one of these machines to patch up and move onto the next fight.

Image via YouTube

Fortnite's Mending Machine locations

In no particular order, here are the Mending Machine locations across the Fortnite map.

1. Steamy Stacks and Craggy Cliffs

Image via Epic Games

The first machine lies almost directly in between Steamy Stacks and Craggy Cliffs. It's right outside a gas station near a hill between it and Steamy Stacks.

2. Near the river south of Craggy Cliffs

Image via Epic Games

Players can then travel southwest of the gas station mentioned above to find the second Mending Machine. If players cross the river to Pleasant Park, they've gone too far.

3. Pleasant Park

Image via Epic Games

The next machine sits just to the right of Fortnite's favorite neighborhood, Pleasant Park.

4. Believer Beach

Image via Epic Games

The setting for the welcoming party for Fortnite's alien invaders holds a Mending Machine on its left side.

5. Holly Hedges

Image via Epic Games

On the left cusp of Holly Hedges is where the next Mending Machine rests. It appears to be amidst the left cluster of buildings.

6. Boney Burbs

Image via Epic Games

Directly northwest of the center of the Fortnite map is where Boney Burbs continues to lie, unmoved by the map changes. Here, a Mending Machine sits on the Northeast portion.

7. Corny Complex

Image via Epic Games

If players travel a good distance south of the first Mending Machine location, they'll run into a road with a few buildings along side it. Another Mending Machine lies to the east of Corny Complex.

8. Corny Complex and Lazy Lake

Image via Epic Games

This Mending Machine's location appears to be the furthest from any major town and sits close to the center of the map to the east. A direct line can almost be drawn from Corny Complex to the machine and then to Lazy Lake.

9. Weeping Woods

Image via Epic Games

Outside the vast forest of Weeping Woods lies a Mending Machine to the southwest. From the looks on the map, it appears to rest right on the edge of the treeline near a structure.

10. Misty Meadows and Slurpy Swamp

Image via Epic Games

These two Fortnite locations pinpoint a Mending Machine right between them at roughly the same distance, favoring Misty Meadows by a short amount. It sits near the hill separating Misty Meadows from the path to Slurpy Swamp.

11. Lazy Lake

Image via Epic Games

The second-to-last Mending Machine in Fortnite's Season 7 update lands right in Lazy Lakes. It's near the left side, almost directly south of Mending Machine 8.

12. Catty Corner

Image via Epic Games

Catty Corner holds the final Mending Machine location in the most southeast town of the map. It sits near the south side of the town, close to a snowy hill.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod