Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 leaks: New crafting materials, leaked trailer, and more

The amount of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 leaks being dropped daily has gone off the charts. Exciting information about the new season is being uncovered every day.

With just a few hours left until the new season drops, it's a good idea to catch up on some important information regarding the massive changes coming to the game.

It's almost time to say "peace out" to Season 6. It's been real, but now it's time to make way for some aliens.



Who's excited for Fortnite Season 7? #TheyreComing pic.twitter.com/YxijyQ7P2b — Fortnite News (@FortniteINTEL) June 7, 2021

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 leaks: Crafting made more accessible and new crafting material added

Based on the recent Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 leaks, it would seem that the speculation regarding the crafting system has come true. Resident Fortnite leaker HYPEX has stated that crafting will remain an integral part of the new season and will become more accessible.

For those who are wondering, crafting is gonna stay in Season 7 obviously, they wouldn't make a big system AND improve it in the middle of the season just to throw it away.



Except this time its more accessible with a new crafting material, at least that's what I've been told! — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks (@HYPEX) June 6, 2021

This would come as no surprise, as it wouldn't make much sense if Epic Games were to remove crafting mechanics barely after a season. By all means, the crafting system in-game is only going to get better, and new crafting material will also get added.

This new material being talked about remains a mystery, as there is no reliable Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 leaks yet for the same. Given that sci-fi and futuristic weapons are being added, it will likely be something related to the theme.

no — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks (@HYPEX) June 6, 2021

On a side note, it would also seem that in addition to the revamping of the crafting system and removal of Primal weapons, makeshift weapons will be removed as well.

Mysterious Fortnite Season 7 teaser leaked

A few hours ago, many Fortnite leakers received an email containing a strange video. It's unknown if this could be one of the many new Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 leaks or another concept idea.

*Possible* leaked Season 7 teaser, someone sent me this via email and I have no idea if its real or not, but it does look too good to be fake..



You can see a cow, someone standing & a crop circle (at 0:10) pic.twitter.com/vsKJlJ2uUd — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks (@HYPEX) June 7, 2021

Nonetheless, no sense could be made from the original video as it was too dark. However, upon increasing the brightness, leakers began to notice objects in the video.

A person, a cow, and a crop circle were made out from the bright image. While it's inconclusive as to what these objects mean, fans have already begun drawing various conclusions about the same.

If superman is apart of the season.. maybe metropolis will be the center POI and this is a teaser for it — pz. (@RealPeezy) June 7, 2021

Does the video showcase a new POI?

Obviously, with the new season comes new POIs, fans have already gotten a hint of a new POI via the recent Orelia cosmetic trailer. However, by the looks of it, the video showcased may not just be another teaser but an entirely new POI.

Given that sci-weapons and aliens are being brought into this season, Epic Games may be adding back some high-rise modern-era buildings as well. Players won't have to wait too long to experience this firsthand themselves.

