Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: Map Changes, Battle Pass skins, and more

With six days left for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 to begin, leaks on social media are at an all-time high. From speculated map changes and Battle Pass rewards to possible new collaborations, the hype train for the new season has begun.

Season 6 is 93% complete. [6 days remaining] pic.twitter.com/rSPS6lEKYF — Fortnite Season 6 Progress (@FNProgress) June 2, 2021

With that being said, the possibilities are endless, and while many ideations may not make the final cut for Fortnite Chapter 2 season 7, many ideas on social media deserve some attention.

Speculations for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

1) Concept map and possible changes

Is there a leaked map yet for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7? The answer is no. Chances are that the new map will not be showcased until downtime begins before the 17.00 update.

However, there is a very cool map concept which was by Twitter user NadaiaEduardo not too long ago. Stealthy Stronghold, Colossal Crops, The Spire, Boney Burbs, and Slurpy Swamp have respectively been replaced by new locations now called The Block, Frenzy Farm, Headquarters, Tech Town, and Spaceship crash.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 map concept. Hope you like it! pic.twitter.com/0YRENERdaK — Eduardo Nadais (@NadaisEduardo) May 26, 2021

Despite the amazing map concept, based on the leaks known so far, players can expect only a few things to change around Colossal Crops and other locations that have fields. It is more than likely that once Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 goes live, a lot more crop circles will begin appearing.

Also Read: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Leaks - New Map, Kangaroo & Octopuses, Phone call teasers, and more

2) New collaborations and possible Battle Pass skins

A while back, a list of possible collaborations was leaked, and there is a very high chance some of them will make it to the new season of Fortnite. While the leak was more of a survey per se, it provided valuable insight into the possibilities of numerous collaborations.

While none of this has been confirmed, there is a strong chance that a few popular characters showcased in the survey may make it to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 or future seasons.

a bunch of new surveys from epic games( not sure from when ) 😳



thx to @RyderFromGTA for letting me know pic.twitter.com/K64G5dVwmr — XTigerHyperX (@XTigerHyperX) May 21, 2021

Also Read: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Leaks - Survey hints at new collaborations including Lady Dimitrescu, Scooby-Doo, and more

In addition to collaborations, a more recent leak of the Crew's loading screen gave an insight into the possible secret skins that will be available with the new Battle Pass.

In addition to Loki and his iconic Scepter, the Fortnite community suggests that Thor and Zero Suit Samus may also be coming to the game. Samus Aran was discovered in an official Fortnite document, that was leaked during the Epic vs Apple trials, which raises the chances of her being added in-game substantially.

Fortnite "The New Team" Loading Screen Secretly *REVEALED* that these Skins will Come to Fortnite..!!



-Loki 🔪

-Thor(not for sure) ⚡️

-Zero Suit Samus 🦸‍♀️

-Unknown ❓



Via: @InformerLeaks#Fortnite #Fortniteleaks #FortniteNews pic.twitter.com/2ueXWNZwrJ — FM NinjaLavaBoy • Leaks & News (Following Back) (@NinjaLavaBoy1) May 25, 2021

Nonetheless, all these possible secret skins will surely look amazing if they do make it in-game. While a fourth silhouette was noticed on Crew's loading screen, no one has been able to figure out who or what that might be at the moment. Further leaks will be needed to figure this out.

3) Abductions and Mothership

A few hours back, players got their first taste of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, when alien abductions began taking place at Risky Reels. Although not every player was lucky enough to get abducted, Epic Games will definitely fix that issue soon.

with that being said , you can get abducted no matter where u are in the map



it might be a bit rare to happen , but remember that they might hotfix and increase the spawn rate before season 7 — XTigerHyperX (@XTigerHyperX) June 2, 2021

Moving on, a lot of people seem to think that the abductions are just the tip of the iceberg. Claims say that a massive alien mothership will be coming to Fortnite as well. It's hard to say if this is true as there are currently no Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 leaks to support this event.

Just later today @TaborTimeYT uploaded a video about getting Abducted in #Fortnite, In the pinned comment he hints "This is just the beginning. Wait until the MOTHERSHIP arrives".



So we might get a Mothership come in Fortnite next season or later sometime! #FortniteNews pic.twitter.com/GLrVo8DQMb — 🛸 Mak Tora - Fortnite News 🛸 (@Mak_Tora) June 2, 2021

However, on the off chance, if there is a mothership, a few possible outcomes may occur. Maybe it will crashland somewhere on the island, or perhaps it will be carrying an alien invasion force.

Either way, no matter what happens, the hype build-up for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is getting unreal, as even Oreo Cookie has joined the hype train by tagging Fortnite in its recent post.

Things to do before Fortnite Season 6 ends:

Also Read: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Leaks: Everything we know so far

Edited by Gautham Balaji