Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: The mysterious Utah monolith

As Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 approaches, the space-themed features that players have already seen could be joined by yet another extraterrestrial concept. Last November, a strange sculpture was discovered by scientists that appeared to be a giant silver monolith.

Recently, a few tweets released by Donald Mustard have teased the Utah monolith and its connection to aliens. Mustard is famously known for teasing concepts that Fortnite will incorporate in upcoming seasons.

Donald Mustard just posted this Photo. Possibly teasing a new Biome or POI? #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/clKxncBIe6 — MSF Happy Power (@HappyPower) May 31, 2021

The Utah monolith in Fortnite

Players who've seen the tweet above are already saying that a new biome or point of interest could rise in Season 7 that involves the picture. Donald's photo yesterday pictures the same location as the Utah monolith.

The interesting thing here is that this concept could play well into Fortnite's upcoming theme of an alien invasion. Given the mysterious appearance of the monolith, people have tied it to extraterrestrial activity.

Starting to feel like Donald Is here for a reason lmao pic.twitter.com/eRfLADTcc8 — MSF Happy Power (@HappyPower) May 31, 2021

The monolith vanished as quickly as it appeared, solidifying its eerie presence and the unknown factor millions of people clung to. Donald Mustard posted an image of an artifact that people linked to aliens, and it can't be a coincidence with the new season.

In the last week, Fortnite teased some alien interactions coming into the world and even released the UFO for players to experience. It wouldn't be far-fetched to believe that this statue will complement the alien theme of Season 7.

Images such as the posters on the wall and the crop circles at Colossal Crops are additional teasers for Season 7's meta, all leading to the same thing. As Fortnite nears the end of Season 6, new teasers for upcoming events could spring from every source.

Pay close attention to the updates that Epic Games releases for Fortnite on a near day-to-day basis. Players will certainly see the Utah monolith appear somewhere on the map, maybe in a hidden quest or challenge.